Provide all possible help to needy: Nadda to BJP workers

The BJP has distributed more than nine crore food packets during the ongoing lockdown and also given ration to over two crore people, BJP president J P Nadda said on Saturday. During a meeting with party leaders, including from different states and local bodies through a video conference, Nadda took review of the party's relief work for the poor and said the organisation has undertaken the exercise to serve people at an unprecedented level. A BJP statement said he asked party leaders to provide all possible help to the needy while praising their efforts so far. "We are serving the humanity and have to continue doing so... We don't have to tire in our campaign. We have to become role models for the society," he said.