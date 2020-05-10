Left Menu
Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2020 23:26 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 22:49 IST
Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh was admitted to the AIIMS here on Sunday evening after he complained of uneasiness, sources said. Singh, 87, is under observation at the cardio-thoracic ward of the premier hospital, they said.

"All his parameters are fine. He is under observation at the AIIMS," a source close to him said, adding that he was taken to the hospital after he felt "uneasiness". He was admitted under Dr. Nitish Naik, a professor of cardiology at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), around 8.45 pm.

Singh is a senior leader of the opposition Congress and is currently a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan. He was the prime minister between 2004 and 2014. In 2009, Singh underwent successful coronary bypass surgery at AIIMS.

