Trump campaign, political party raised $61.7 mln in April -campaign

Trump campaign, political party raised $61.7 mln in April -campaignReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-05-2020 05:51 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 05:51 IST
The campaign for U.S. President Donald Trump's re-election, the Republican National Committee and their authorized joint fundraising committees raised $61.7 million in April, in what the campaign said on Monday was a record for the month.
They have $255 million cash on hand and have a total haul cycle to date of about $742 million, the campaign said.
