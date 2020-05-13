Left Menu
Odisha CM hails Centres economic package, says will mitigate distress of working class

PTI | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 13-05-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 22:51 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday hailed the economic package announced by the Centre in the backdrop of the novel coronavirus-induced lockdown and said it would help mitigate distress of the working class. Patnaik expressed his views on the centre's economic package through a series of tweets after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made initial details of the economic stimulus public.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package during his address to the nation on Tuesday. "The economic revival package announced by @FinMinIndia has given hope to the Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises sector in the country. The stimulus package will generate lakhs of jobs for workers in the vast #MSME sector. #IndiaFightsCorona," Patnaik tweeted. The Odisha chief minister said "The package for employment and economic revival will now largely mitigate distress of the working class who are impacted by COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide lockdown thereafter." PTI AAM SNS ANB ANB

