Left Menu
Development News Edition

Liquor found from vehicle owned by Congress MLA in dry Bihar

PTI | Patna | Updated: 14-05-2020 15:10 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 15:10 IST
Liquor found from vehicle owned by Congress MLA in dry Bihar

Several bottles of liquor were found in a vehicle owned by a Congress MLA in Bihar, where a stringent prohibition law has been in place for four years, police said on Thursday. The incident took place in Buxar district and the MLA Sanjay Tiwari- said he was "shocked" and in favour of legal action against four occupants of the car who have been arrested if they were found guilty.

Superintendent of Police, Buxar, Upendranath Verma said information was received late Wednesday night that an SUV spotted in Simri police station area was carrying liquor. "We intercepted the SUV and found eight bottles of liquor inside. Its occupants were arrested and booked under the relevant sections.

"From the cars registration certificate we learnt that it is owned by the MLA. Further investigations are on", the SP said. The MLA did not deny the ownership of the vehicle, but remarked "my aides take the car frequently for distribution of ration among the needy. I am surprised how, with instructions for visiting Jagdishpur, they ended up in Simri which is in the opposite direction".

"Let there be a thorough investigation and I do not mind if my supporters are punished, provided they are guilty of wrongdoing and not at the receiving end of some conspiracy", Tiwari added. Notably, the prohibition law in Bihar had earlier provisions under which owner of a vehicle or a premises could end up behind bars upon recovery of liquor from his property despite not being physically present at the time of seizure.

The law was amended a couple of years back following an outcry against the draconian provisions. Meanwhile, the RLSP an opposition party founded and headed by former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha reiterated its skepticism over the prohibition law which was introduced by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with much fanfare in 2016.

"It is an open secret that prohibition in Bihar exists only on paper. Bootlegging has thrived even during the nationwide lockdown which is evident from the incident in Buxar and the dismissal of policeman elsewhere a few weeks ago who was filmed purchasing liquor", RLSP national secretary general Madhaw Anand said in a statement. He said the government should, therefore, consider reviewing its unsuccessful policy of banning liquor which would "not just be convenient for those in the habit of drinking but also generate substantial revenue which the state has been losing on account of the obstinate measure".

People need to be aware of the ill-effects of alcohol, especially if not consumed in moderation, and the government must by all means carry out awareness campaigns to the effect, he said. "Banning liquor has been experimented with in many states and even other countries. It has always been a failure", Anand added.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Pound hovers around $1.22 after hitting five-week low

Sterling slipped below the key 1.22 level for the first time in more than five weeks on Thursday then regained some lost ground as it struggled with a combination of a stronger dollar and weak UK economic data. The dollar rose against a bas...

Ariana Grande doesn't feel 'comfortable' in releasing new album during self-isolation

Collaboration, or making music would be fine, but during self-isolation period singer Ariana Grande is not comfortable to release any new full-fledged album. The 26-year-old star, who joined New Zealand DJ Zane Lowe on Apple Musics At Home ...

UPDATE 2-Pound hovers around $1.22 after hitting five-week low

Sterling slipped below the key 1.22 level for the first time in more than five weeks on Thursday then regained some lost ground as it struggled with a combination of a stronger dollar and weak UK economic data. The dollar rose against a bas...

Euro zone bond yields fall again; focus remains on virus, policy measures

Euro zone bond yields fell further on Thursday as global markets remained wary of a second wave of coronavirus infections, while European analysts focused on the policy response to the pandemic. New outbreaks of the coronavirus in South Kor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020