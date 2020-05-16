Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mamata reaches out to migrant labourers; announces compensation, free travel

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-05-2020 23:24 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 23:24 IST
Mamata reaches out to migrant labourers; announces compensation, free travel

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday reached out to migrant workers returning to the state during the coronavirus-triggered lockdown and announced that her government will bear the entire cost of their journey by special trains. She also pledged a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of three people from the state who were among the 24 killed in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh.

The opposition BJP and CPI(M) dubbed the announcement as the TMC government's "crisis management" with an eye on the next year's state polls as it had failed to act on time. The issue of bringing back migrant labourers and stranded people to West Bengal had snowballed into a political one with the BJP and the Centre rapping the state for not taking adequate measures to ferry them home.

The TMC in its turn had blamed the Centre's "botched up lockdown" and "arrogant" approach for the suffering of lakhs of migrant workers across the country. As per the present policy formulated by the Centre, 85 per cent of the cost of transportation of the migrants is borne by the railways and the rest by the state governments, respectively.

Banerjee on Saturday announced that the West Bengal government would bear the entire cost of movement of migrant labourers from the state who are stranded in various parts of the country and are returning home by special trains. "Saluting the toil faced by our migrant breathen, I am pleased to announce the decision of GoWB to bear the entire cost of movement for our migrant workers by special trains from other states to West Bengal. No migrant will be charged," Banerjee tweeted.

Communication in this regard was sent to Railway Board chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav by state Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha, she said. Later in the day, state home secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay said detailed analytics had been done in this regard and those boarding the trains will not have to buy tickets.

He said that the government had created a database of 17 lakh people who are stranded in various states due to the lockdown. "We have told all the concerned states to help them (migrant labourers). Many people have also sought help through various portals and social media for which nodal officers have been appointed," he said.

So far, 24,349 entry passes to West Bengal have been approved based on which at least 1,14,992 people have entered the state. At least 2,15,915 have left the state for their homes, Bandyopadhyay said. The chief minister had on Thursday said that her government has made arrangements for 105 more trains to bring back people stuck in different parts of the country amid claims by opposition parties that the state was not eager to ferry home stranded labourers and pilgrims.

Of these 105 trains, three will commence their journey from New Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore Urban on Saturday. The state government's exercise to ferry home people stranded during the lockdown in trains will continue till June 14.

Earlier, the government had given its nod for 10 trains to facilitate the return of people stranded in other states during the lockdown and three of them have reached the state so far. The West Bengal government on Saturday announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of three people from the state who were killed in a road accident in Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh while returning home.

"There are confirmed reports that three people from Purulia district died in the road accident in Uttar Pradesh. A compensation of Rs 2 lakh each will be sent to their immediate kin," the senior state government official told PTI. Banerjee has also expressed grief over the incident.

At least 24 migrant workers were killed and 36 injured when a trailer rammed into a stationary truck, both carrying passengers, on a highway near Auraiya in the early hours of Saturday. West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh termed the state government's decision for compensation and free travel as "a cover-up measure to hide its failures to act on time".

"Had the state government acted on time like the other states, the three labourers from West Bengal who died would have been alive. But it did nothing for the last 15 days and was sitting idle. After so many people died it announced free travel and compensation," Ghosh said. The TMC countered the BJP leader's claim by blaming the Centre's 'messed up lockdown' for the death of the migrant workers.

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee tweeted, "The painful loss of lives of #MigrantWorkers forced to take desperate measures to return to their native places is a result of a botched up lockdown led by an arrogant and insensitive government that fails even to take cognisance of the existence & suffering of millions." Rendered jobless due to the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown, which began on March 25 and desperate to get home, migrant workers across the country are undertaking long and arduous journeys to their native places on foot, bicycles or packed into trucks. Over the past few days, many migrant workers have been killed in accidents in different parts of the country.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Rwanda genocide suspect Kabuga arrested in Paris region- French justice ministry

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Nets GC's Rando receives 1-year ban from NBA 2K League

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

Washington Justice sign JJANU and Stitch

Former Vancouver Titans tank HyunWoo JJANU Choi and DPS Chunghee Stitch Lee signed with the Washington Justice, the Overwatch League team announced Saturday. Our tank line grows even stronger with the addition of JJANUow Please join us in w...

Kolkata: Biker dies after kite string slits his throat

A 40-year-old man died on Saturday evening after his throat was slit by kite string while he was riding his two-wheeler along the AJC Bose flyover near the Park Circus area here, police saidThe incident occurred at around 5.15 pm and the ma...

MLB plan: No showers, no spitting and social distancing

Major League Baseball will perform thousands of tests for the coronavirus each week and require social distancing among players and staff, according to its road map of how the league can return to play, The Athletic reported on Saturday. Ma...

Auraiya incident raises question why govt not facilitating migrant labourers' journey home: Priyanka

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday hit out at the government over the accident in Uttar Pradeshs Auraiya in which 24 migrant labourers were killed, saying it has again raised the question as to why the government is not faci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020