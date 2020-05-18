Left Menu
Obama was 'grossly incompetent president': Trump

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-05-2020 07:58 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 07:58 IST
US President Donald Trump on Sunday called his predecessor Barak Obama a ‘grossly incompetent president’. The Trump’s reaction came after Obama on Saturday criticised the US authorities' response to the coronavirus outbreak. “He (Obama) was an incompetent president. That’s all I can say. Grossly incompetent,” Trump told reporters at the White House on his arrival from Camp David.

Trump was responding to a question on the virtual commencement address by Obama a day earlier. In his address to college graduates, Obama had said that the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the American leadership. “More than anything, this pandemic has fully, finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they’re doing,” Obama said without naming officials. “A lot of them aren’t even pretending to be in charge,” he added. There was no immediate response from the office of the former president on the remarks made by Trump.

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

