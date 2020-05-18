Europe drawing lessons from previous crisis - France's Macron

Europe drawing lessons from previous crisis - France's MacronReuters | Paris | Updated: 18-05-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 21:20 IST
Europe is drawing lessons from the financial crisis, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday after France and Germany proposed a European "Recovery Fund" worth 500 billion euros to help the bloc overcome the new coronavirus pandemic.
Macron also said during a joint video conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel that the Franco-German initiative was a major step forward.
