Trump says he is surprised AG Barr not looking at Obama in probe

Trump says he is surprised AG Barr not looking at Obama in probeReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-05-2020 01:46 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 01:38 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he was surprised that Attorney General William Barr opted not to look at former President Barack Obama in a Justice Department review of the FBI's handling of 2016 Russia probe.
"I'm a little surprised by that statement," Trump told reporters while calling Barr "very honorable" and saying he would leave any such decision up to Barr.
