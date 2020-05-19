Left Menu
Karnataka Congress to hold "symbolic protest" tomorrow against state govt

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-05-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 21:16 IST
Bengaluru, May 19 (PTI): Karnataka Congress will hold a "symbolic protest" against the BJP government on Wednesday against amending of the APMC act, proposed nominations to gram panchayats by postponing elections and plans to amend labour laws, among other issues. The decision to hold the protest was arrived at the Congress Legislature Party meeting, chaired by CLP and opposition leader Siddaramaiah.

The protest will be held at 11 am tomorrow in front of Gandhi statue at the premises of Vidhana Soudha, the seat of the state secretariat and legislature here, Siddaramaiah's office said in a statement. The meeting decided to petition the Governor and the State Election Commission in this regard in the days to come and fix appointments with them for the same.

It was also decided to hold protests against the "wrong decisions" of the state and central government, with regard to handling of the COVID-19 crisis, at district and taluk level. Siddaramaiah, in his remarks at the CLP meeting, hit out at both the central and state governments over their handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the financial packages announced.

He asked party legislators to explain to the people, the "failures" of the government. Alleging that there was a conspiracy to nominate BJP workers as members to panchayats without holding elections because of COVID-19, the former Chief Minister said Congress should urge the government to continue with the current members and hold elections after six months.

"There is "Tughlaq Darbar" in the state, there is corruption. Modi had criticised our government (Congress) as 10 per cent government.

He should now say Yediyurappa government is what per cent," Siddaramaiah said. Congress will stage protests against amendments to the APMC act, labour laws and nominations to panchayats, he added.

Despite objections from opposition parties, the government recently came out with an ordinance that amended the laws to curtail the powers of the Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMC). While the government said it was aimed at bringing in reforms to facilitate market access for farmers, opposition parties have vehemently opposed it, alleging that it would dilute the APMC laws and affect farmers' interests.

Also, the government is reportedly mulling over an ordinance relaxing labour laws in line with other BJP ruled states, like extension in work hours, among other things. PTI KSU APR RAVINDRANATH APR RAVINDRANATH

