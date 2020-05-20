Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong condemns BJP, Yogi over migrant buses issue

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2020 15:20 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 15:20 IST
Cong condemns BJP, Yogi over migrant buses issue

The Congress on Wednesday condemned what it termed was "shameless" politics of the BJP and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the issue of providing buses for ferrying migrants to the state. Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi alleged the "Ajay Bisht government" is creating hurdles in the Congress help reaching migrants in terms of buses for ferrying them home as they walk on the roads without food and water in the summer heat of May.

He accused the UP government of being insensitive towards the plight of migrants and said the buses offered by the Congress would remain at the state borders till 4 pm Wednesday. "I beseech with folded hands. If the Adityanath government cannot help the migrants, let Priyanka ji and the Congress party help them.

"It is still not too late and I beseech with folded hands, like Priyanka ji said, if you're so concerned about politics, please put your name or party banner (on buses) but at least use the help we are providing," he told reporters at a virtual press conference in his attack on the BJP and Adityanath. Singhvi said there are such deprivation and devastation among the migrants and still the Yogi government was "not allowing" the help to reach them.

"I condemn this and the nation condemns this. It is shameless politics amidst crisis and devastation," he said. The way the "Ajay Bisht government is not only doing nothing but not even allowing anyone to do something" for migrants leaves one astound, he alleged.

The UP government instead is creating hurdles and obstructing those trying to help migrants, the Congress spokesperson alleged. "Will they stand up and explain to the nation? For last six days, especially the last two days and even as we speak, about 500 buses are standing at UP borders. How is it that you will not allow to ferry migrants of UP and Bihar. This is the cheapest form of politics," he said.

Singhvi said the Adityanath government is giving lectures on cooperative federalism and is doing such "cheap politics" at the same time. The Congress and the UP government are locked in an exchange of letters on the issue of running buses to ferry migrants home.

The Congress has lined up buses along the UP border and is seeking permission for plying them. The Yogi government has allowed the plying of buses but put some conditions and also accused the Congress of giving false information about buses, some of which have turned out to be two-wheelers and three-wheelers.

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Deliver ration by Thursday evening to e-coupon holders: HC to Delhi govt

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the AAP government to ensure that all the persons who did not get ration despite having e-coupons be provided ration by Thursday evening. The direction was issued by a bench of Justices Hima Kohli ...

KP personnel protest against deployment in COVID-19 areas, CM steps in

Kolkata Police personnel, angry over their deployment in city areas where they claimed that the chances of contracting COVID-19 were high, allegedly gheraoed and damaged the vehicle of an officer of the force on Wednesday, prompting Chief M...

Rolls-Royce to cut 9,000 jobs as demand for air travel crashes

British aircraft engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce is cutting at least 9,000 jobs due to collapse in demand for air travel caused by the coronavirus pandemic. We are proposing a major reorganisation of our business to adapt to the new level o...

UK PM Johnson vows "world-beating" track and trace COVID system by June 1

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that a programme to track and trace those suspected of having been in contact with people who have tested positive for COVID-19 would be in place by June 1. He said the government would...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020