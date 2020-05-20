Cong condemns BJP, Yogi over migrant buses issue

The Congress on Wednesday condemned what it termed was "shameless" politics of the BJP and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the issue of providing buses for ferrying migrants to the state. Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi alleged the "Ajay Bisht government" is creating hurdles in the Congress help reaching migrants in terms of buses for ferrying them home as they walk on the roads without food and water in the summer heat of May.

He accused the UP government of being insensitive towards the plight of migrants and said the buses offered by the Congress would remain at the state borders till 4 pm Wednesday. "I beseech with folded hands. If the Adityanath government cannot help the migrants, let Priyanka ji and the Congress party help them.

"It is still not too late and I beseech with folded hands, like Priyanka ji said, if you're so concerned about politics, please put your name or party banner (on buses) but at least use the help we are providing," he told reporters at a virtual press conference in his attack on the BJP and Adityanath. Singhvi said there are such deprivation and devastation among the migrants and still the Yogi government was "not allowing" the help to reach them.

"I condemn this and the nation condemns this. It is shameless politics amidst crisis and devastation," he said. The way the "Ajay Bisht government is not only doing nothing but not even allowing anyone to do something" for migrants leaves one astound, he alleged.

The UP government instead is creating hurdles and obstructing those trying to help migrants, the Congress spokesperson alleged. "Will they stand up and explain to the nation? For last six days, especially the last two days and even as we speak, about 500 buses are standing at UP borders. How is it that you will not allow to ferry migrants of UP and Bihar. This is the cheapest form of politics," he said.

Singhvi said the Adityanath government is giving lectures on cooperative federalism and is doing such "cheap politics" at the same time. The Congress and the UP government are locked in an exchange of letters on the issue of running buses to ferry migrants home.

The Congress has lined up buses along the UP border and is seeking permission for plying them. The Yogi government has allowed the plying of buses but put some conditions and also accused the Congress of giving false information about buses, some of which have turned out to be two-wheelers and three-wheelers.