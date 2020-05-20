Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress MLA Aditi Singh suspended from party's women's wing

Congress MLA from Raebareli Aditi Singh has been suspended from the position of General Secretary of the women's wing of the party, which has initiated anti-disciplinary action against her, sources said here on Wednesday.

ANI | Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 20-05-2020 17:38 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 17:38 IST
Congress MLA Aditi Singh suspended from party's women's wing
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Congress MLA from Raebareli Aditi Singh has been suspended from the position of General Secretary of the women's wing of the party, which has initiated anti-disciplinary action against her, sources said here on Wednesday. "MLA Aditi Singh has been suspended from the position of General Secretary of Congress women's wing," a source in the party told ANI.

A complaint against Singh is already pending with the Assembly Speaker of Uttar Pradesh. The party has also requested for disqualification of her MLA status. "This was decided at the time when she had a meeting with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and attended the Assembly session, against the party's will," added sources. Singh is the National In-charge of Priyadarshini, the Congress women's wing. However, she has been notified about her action and her response is awaited.

Whereas, Singh, on her personal twitter handle has slammed her party for "fraud" and termed Priyanka Gandhi's proposal of running 1,000 buses to ferry migrants back to the state as a cruel joke. Her tweet in Hindi, roughly translated read, "What is the need of such low politics at the time of the disaster, they gave a list of 1000 buses, in this too, the fraud is that more than half of the registration numbers of the buses are fake, 297 are junk buses, 98 are auto-rickshaws and vehicles like ambulances and 68 vehicles are without papers. What a cruel joke, If there were buses then why did you not send them to Rajasthan, Punjab and Maharashtra."

Singh also said that it was Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who arranged buses to bring students back home from Kota where they were stranded due to the lockdown. "Yogi Adityanath ji spent the night to bring them back on buses. Rajasthan CM himself also praised it," she said. (ANI)

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Sri Lanka hoping to train from June 1, says coach Arthur

Sri Lankas cricketers are hoping to return to training from June 1 in bio secure venues once the government gives the green light, head coach Mickey Arthur has said. Cricket has been suspended since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Sr...

Establishment of COVID-19 field hospital in Tshwane underway

Plans to establish a field hospital to treat COVID-19 patients in Tshwane are underway.We are finalising the details of a field hospitalit will be done. When we have a field hospital here Rosslyn it will not just be for the employees but wi...

Coronavirus coming from India 'more lethal' than those from China, Italy: Oli

Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli has said the coronavirus coming from India is more lethal than those from China and Italy and blamed the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the Himalayan nation on those illegally entering the country fro...

Industry to achieve export target of USD 100 bn in next five years: TPCI

With the government taking steps in the agriculture and food sector, industry will be able to achieve export target of USD 100 billion worth in the next five years by focusing on untapped global markets like Africa, Latin America, Middle Ea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020