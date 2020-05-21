Trump walks back threat to withhold funds from Michigan over mail-in voting

Left Menu
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-05-2020 02:24 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 02:24 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump walked back his threat on Wednesday to withhold funding from Michigan over its efforts to expand mail-in voting as a health safety measure during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Republican president, who is seeking re-election in November, told reporters at the White House he does not think it will be necessary to withhold funds. Trump repeated his belief that there will be fraud if people mail in ballots, despite not having any evidence to support the claim.

Two-day-old baby youngest victim of COVID-19 in S Africa

A two-day-old baby became the youngest victim of coronavirus in South Africa as the death toll due to the infection continues to rise ahead of the proposed easing of lockdown restrictions from June 1. According to the latest figures, the fa...

U.S. regulators open door to possible tightening of Huawei chip curb

U.S. regulators are open to making changes to close what some see as a loophole in a new rule aimed at curbing global chip sales to blacklisted Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei Technologies Ltd, two U.S. officials said on Wednesday.T...

Iran will support any nation or group that fights Israel -supreme leader

Iran will support any nation or group that fights Israel, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday, ahead of this weeks annual observance of Quds Jerusalem Day to express support for Palestinians.We will support and assist an...

U.S. arrests 2 men wanted by Japan over ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn's escape

U.S. authorities on Wednesday arrested a former U.S. Army Special Forces soldier and another man in Massachusetts wanted by Japan on charges that they enabled the escape of former Nissan Motor Co boss Carlos Ghosn out of the country. Former...
