U.S. to react strongly if China makes move on Hong Kong-Trump

U.S. to react strongly if China makes move on Hong Kong-TrumpReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-05-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 22:21 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday the United States would react strongly if China follows through on plans to impose new national security legislation on Hong Kong after last year's often violent pro-democracy unrest.
The remarks, made by the President to reporters before leaving the White House, come hours after a Chinese official said the National People's Congress is exercising its "constitutional power" to set up a new legal framework and enforcement mechanism to ensure national security in Hong Kong.
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- White House
- Hong Kong
- National People's Congress
- China
ALSO READ
Trump backs governors seeking to reopen economies despite failing to abide by White House COVID-19 guidelines
White House says relationship with China is disappointing, frustrating
White House Coronavirus Task Force to stay for now, says Trump
White House says relationship with China is disappointing, frustrating
White House considering economic stimulus actions it can take without legislation -NBC