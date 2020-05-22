Left Menu
Development News Edition

Think tank comes up with good governance course as Modi govt 2.0 approaches 1st anniv

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 14:57 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 14:57 IST
Think tank comes up with good governance course as Modi govt 2.0 approaches 1st anniv

With the Narendra Modi government set to complete the first year of its second term later this month, a think tank associated with the ruling BJP will launch a five-day online course in good governance, where several serving and retired officials are expected to address the participants on a variety of topics. BJP vice president and MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, who heads the Public Policy Research Centre, said the course will be open for all and above any partisan politics, while asserting that it is aimed at expanding "good governance literacy".

Interacting with reporters through video conference, he said the Modi government has worked to deliver on good governance since it first came to power in 2014, and its emphasis on last-mile delivery, efficient execution of schemes and use of technology to this effect played a key role in its return to power in 2019. With the Modi government's second term completing its first year on May 30, the day PPRC will start its course as well, Sahasrabuddhe said implementation of BJP's promises, including the nullification of Article 370 provisions, timely and coordinated actions using technology as "seen" in combating COVID-19, and call for self-reliance have been the hallmarks of the first year.

About the course, he said it will be first of its kind and innovative. PPRC Director Sumeet Bhasin said the Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal, who has been the face of the government's briefings on the coronavirus crisis, and NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant may speak to participants of the course, which will also highlight the government's efforts to combat COVID-19.

Asked about the coronavirus crisis' impact on political campaigns for upcoming elections, Sahasrabuddhe said it is too early to say how this will play out.  The BJP, he said, is a well-oiled organisation and its machinery is ready for polls whenever they are announced..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

800 plus medical treatments made affordable with the Bajaj Finserv Digital Health EMI Network Card

Pune Maharashtra India, May 22 ANIBusinessWire India Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investing arm of Bajaj Finserv is offering a Digital Health EMI Network Card to make payment for healthcare treatments affordable. With the health c...

Urban Company partners with Pristyn Care for telemedicine and COVID-19 testing of service partners

New Delhi India, May 22 ANIPRNewswire Urban Company, Indias largest home services aggregator has partnered with Pristyn Care, a reputed Gurgaon-based healthcare company providing end-to-end services from online doctor consultations to elect...

Aussie Grand Slam winner Cooper dies

Eight-time Grand Slam-winning Australian tennis player Ashley Cooper has died aged 83, the sports governing body said Friday. The former Australian, Wimbledon and US singles titleholder, was part of the golden era of Australian mens tennis ...

Japan's finmin, c.bank governor vow to use all tools to combat virus fallout

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso and Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda pledged on Friday to deploy all necessary fiscal and monetary policy tools to combat the widening economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. After a rare bil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020