Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rahul Gandhi to share migrant labourers' 'incredible story of grit, determination and survival' on his YouTube channel

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will share his recent interaction with migrant labourers in Delhi's Sukdev Vihar on his YouTube channel from 9 am on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2020 08:43 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 08:43 IST
Rahul Gandhi to share migrant labourers' 'incredible story of grit, determination and survival' on his YouTube channel
Rahul Gandhi interacting with migrant labourers in in Delhi's Sukdev Vihar. (Photo credit: Congress) . Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will share his recent interaction with migrant labourers in Delhi's Sukdev Vihar on his YouTube channel from 9 am on Saturday. Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said that he recently met a group of migrants walking hundreds of km from their worksite in Haryana to their village near Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. Thus, he will share their incredible story of grit, determination and survival on his YouTube channel.

"A few days ago, I met a group of migrants walking hundreds of km from their worksite in Haryana to their village near Jhansi, UP. Tomorrow, 9 Am onwards, watch their incredible story of grit, determination & survival on my YouTube channel," he tweeted. On May 16, Congress Wayanad MP's had interacted with migrant workers who were walking near Sukhdev Vihar flyover here to return to their home states. His party workers later arranged vehicles to take them to their home state.

Later Congress party shared a few pictures of the Gandhi scion while interacting with labourers. "The pain of the people can only be understood by leaders who care. Here are a few glimpses of Rahul Gandhi interacting with migrant labourers in Delhi," the Congress had tweeted.

"I am travelling from Haryana, have to go to Jhansi," Monu, a worker, told ANI. Another labourer said Rahul Gandhi came and met them half an hour back. "He booked the vehicle for us and said he will drop us to our homes. He gave us food, water and mask," said Devendra.

On May 14, Gandhi had said that his party will raise voices of migrant labourers and ensure that they get help as their livelihood was adversely impacted due to coronavirus-induced lockdown. He posted a heart-wrenching video of labourers on Twitter with a song in the background, urging the government to help them to reach their native places."Darkness is deep and it is a tough time. Have patience we will stand in their security. We will keep raising their voice and will ensure they get every possible help. They are not ordinary people but they are the flag of the country's self-respect. We will never let it bow down," the Congress leader tweeted along with the video.

As the first phase of lockdown was enforced from March 25, hundreds of migrants labourers, who used to do daily wage jobs in cities started to march towards their native places on foot as public transport was suspended.Presently, Indian Railways is running Shramik special trains in coordination with states to transport migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places to their native places. (ANI)

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

Inflation outlook highly uncertain; elevated level of inflation in pulses worrisome, requires review of import duties: RBI Governor.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

97 dead, 2 survived in Pakistan plane crash: Officials

Ninety-seven people were killed and two passengers miraculously survived a deadly crash after a Pakistan International Airlines plane with 99 travellers on board plunged into a densely populated residential area near the Jinnah Internationa...

U.S. discussed conducting its first nuclear test in decades - Washington Post

The Trump administration discussed last week whether to conduct its first nuclear test explosion since 1992, the Washington Post reported late on Friday, citing a senior official and two former officials familiar with the matter. The topic ...

Migrant workers depart for Rajasthan from Andhra's Anantapuram in Shramik train

Migrant workers from Rajasthan, stuck in Anantapuram district of Andhra Pradesh, were sent to their native state in a Shramik special train. The train is bound for Nagaur.District Rural Development Agency DRDA Project Director Narsimha Redd...

Trump administration blacklists dozens of Chinese entities over human rights, military allegations

The Trump administration has put new restrictions on two sets of Chinese entities--targeting one group which is pursuing military technology and another which is aiding Beijings crackdown on Chinas Muslim minority groups. On Friday, the Com...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020