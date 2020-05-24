Left Menu
Development News Edition

World News Roundup: Wuhan conducted 1,146,156 COVID-19 tests; Hong Kong police fire tear gas and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 18:28 IST
World News Roundup: Wuhan conducted 1,146,156 COVID-19 tests; Hong Kong police fire tear gas and more
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

China hopes U.S., North Korea can resume meaningful dialogue

China hopes the United State and North Korea can resume meaningful dialogue as soon as possible, the Chinese government's top diplomat Wang Yi said on Sunday. The United States should not to squander the hard-won outcomes of engagement, State Councillor Wang said at his annual news conference in Beijing.

Indonesia reports 21 new coronavirus deaths, 526 new cases

Indonesia confirmed on Sunday 526 new coronavirus infections, taking the total in the Southeast Asian country to 22,271 cases, said health ministry official Achmad Yurianto. Yurianto reported 21 new deaths, taking the total to 1,372.

U.S. Ambassador to Germany Grenell to step down: dpa

U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell is planning to step down in the coming weeks after little more than two years in the job, German news agency dpa reported on Sunday, without saying where it obtained the information. Robin Quinville, deputy chief of mission at the embassy, is expected to replace Grenell on an interim basis, the report said.

Fifty-three workers at AngloGold Ashanti mine in South Africa have coronavirus

Underground production at AngloGold Ashanti's Mponeng mine in South Africa will remain closed until further notice after 53 employees tested positive for the coronavirus, a provincial health department said in a statement on Sunday. The mine, the deepest in the world, restarted operations on April 22 after closing entirely during a nationwide lockdown, and was operating at 50% capacity.

China tells U.S. to stop wasting time in coronavirus battle

The United States should stop wasting time in its fight against the coronavirus and work with China to combat it, rather than spreading lies and attacking the country, the Chinese government's top diplomat Wang Yi said on Sunday. Sino-U.S. ties have nosedived since the outbreak of the new coronavirus, with the administrations of President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping repeatedly trading barbs over issues related to the pandemic, especially U.S. accusations of cover-ups and lack of transparency.

Hong Kong police fire tear gas as thousands protest security law

Hong Kong police fired tear gas and water cannon to disperse thousands who, in defiance of curbs imposed to contain the coronavirus, gathered on Sunday to protest against Beijing's plan to directly impose national security laws on the city. In a return of the unrest that roiled the financial hub last year, crowds thronged the bustling shopping area of Causeway Bay, where chants of "Hong Kong independence, the only way out," and other slogans echoed through the streets.

Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

* The number of deaths in the United States from the new coronavirus reached 96,002, a rise of 1,852, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported on Saturday. It also reported 1,595,885 cases, an increase of 24,268 from its previous count.

Israel's Netanyahu, saying he's 'standing tall', goes on trial on corruption charges

Benjamin Netanyahu professed his innocence at the start of his corruption trial on Sunday, saying he was being framed but "standing tall" in the first criminal prosecution of a serving Israeli prime minister. Flanked by a clutch of cabinet ministers from his right-wing Likud party, and speaking forcefully, Netanyahu appealed to public opinion as he addressed television cameras in the courthouse hallway before appearing in front of a three-judge panel.

UK Conservative lawmakers call on PM's adviser to quit over lockdown drive

Lawmakers from Britain's ruling Conservatives Party on Sunday called for the resignation of Dominic Cummings, the senior adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson who traveled 400 km (250 miles) to northern England during the coronavirus lockdown. Cummings, who masterminded the 2016 campaign to leave the European Union, traveled from London to Durham in late March while his wife showed COVID-19 symptoms when measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus were in place.

China's Wuhan says conducted 1,146,156 COVID-19 tests on May 23

The city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak in China, conducted 1,146,156 nucleic acid tests on May 23, the local health authority said on Sunday, compared with 1,470,950 tests a day earlier. Wuhan began a campaign on May 14 to look for asymptomatic carriers - infected people who show no outward sign of illness - after confirming on May 9-10 its first cluster of COVID-19 infections since the city's release from a virtual lockdown on April 8.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 renewal, Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev denied to return

The Family Man Season 3 renewed, Season 2 to release in 2020, says creator

Mindhunter Season 3: Series to have Season 4 & 5, says Holt McCallany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Ahmedabad airport preps for resumption of domestic flight services from tomorrow

Preparations were in full swing at Ahmedabad airport on Sunday in view of the resumption of domestic flight services from Monday. From tomorrow, the air travel experience for the passengers would be like never before. We are ensuring that s...

BCCI vs ICC tax issue: Exemptions unlikely as per Govt rule, global body cites 'promised timeline'

Tax exemption for future global cricket events in India has once again become a bone of contention between the BCCI and ICC as the former gears up to host the 2021 T20 World Cup and 50-over showpiece event in 2023. The ICC and BCCI have...

10K people returned from red zones to Hamirpur having maximum COVID-19 cases in HP

As many as 10,000 people have returned in the last four weeks from red zones to Hamirpur district, which has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh. Over 16,000 people returned from other states to Hamirpur district betwee...

Mumbai airport will handle 50 domestic flights per day and Hyderabad airport to handle 20 domestic flights per day from Monday: Officials.

Mumbai airport will handle 50 domestic flights per day and Hyderabad airport to handle 20 domestic flights per day from Monday Officials....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020