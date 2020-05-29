Govt must come clean on border standoff with China: Rahul

Govt must come clean on border standoff with China: RahulPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2020 11:57 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 11:46 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday asked the government to come clean on the border standoff with China and tell the country what exactly is happening as its silence is fuelling speculation and uncertainty. "The Government's silence about the border situation with China is fuelling massive speculation and uncertainty at a time of crisis," he said on Twitter. "The government of India must come clean and tell India exactly what's happening," Gandhi added.
There was a standoff between Indian and Chinese troops at the border in Ladakh early this month. The situation in eastern Ladakh deteriorated after around 250 Chinese and Indian soldiers were engaged in a violent face-off on the evening of May 5 which spilled over to the next day before the two sides agreed to "disengage" following a meeting at the level of local commanders.
