Left Menu
Development News Edition

J&K Cong lashes out at BJP-led govt, accuses it of destroying erstwhile state

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 30-05-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 22:04 IST
J&K Cong lashes out at BJP-led govt, accuses it of destroying erstwhile state
The former legislator said downgrading the "glorious" Jammu and Kashmir state to the stature of Union territories was a "big blunder" of the Modi government. Image Credit: ANI

On the completion of the first year of the Modi government's second term, the Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Congress on Saturday accused the Centre of subverting the Constitution by dividing the erstwhile state into two Union territories and downgrading its status. The J&K Congress also claimed that the first year of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second term has proved to be the worst as the economic structure of the country has totally shattered with unemployment and prices being at their peaks.

"Each and every institution is being used to further the political interests of the BJP rather than for the nation-building. The Constitution was subverted when the state of Jammu and Kashmir was divided and downgraded, taking the entire country by surprise," J&K Pradesh Congress Committee chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said in a statement here. He also said the move destroyed the state "politically and economically". "The entire state was put under an unprecedented curfew, citizens' rights were taken away and hundreds of leaders, including former chief ministers and other top leaders of the Congress and other mainstream parties, were arrested or detained without any justification, which will always be remembered in the history of Indian democracy," he said.

The former legislator said downgrading the "glorious" Jammu and Kashmir state to the stature of Union territories was a "big blunder" of the Modi government. "The historical state lost its identity after it was downgraded to UT. The Modi government has hurt the sentiments of the people of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

Slamming the Centre for having "no policy" for the youths of Jammu and Kashmir, he said, "The government lacks vision for J&K youth and they have no policy for them either. The promise made that no one will lose one's job due to the prevailing crisis (COVID-19) is merely an eyewash." Dubbing the central government as "disastrous" one, the Congress leader said the curbs imposed after the abrogation of Article 370 (on August 5 last) still exist and many leaders of the mainstream political parties are under detention due to which the political activity has come to standstill in Jammu and Kashmir. He said while the economy of the country was struggling, the Modi government dedicated itself to "destroying the social and secular fabric of the society". "It blatantly attacked the very foundations of the Constitution and democracy and weekend the federal structure of the country," he alleged. Sharma said the economic structure has worsened day by day due to the "poor" economic policy and there seems to be no hope for its revival.

"Due to weak economic policies, unemployment and inflation have multiplied manifold in the country," the former legislator said.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: China reports four new coronavirus cases; Taiwan approves Gilead's remdesivir and more

Science News Roundup: Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure; Mammoth skeletons dug up at Mexico City airport construction site and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Matteo Bocelli sings 'Lion King' hit as Disney songs go classical; Florida officials approve Walt Disney World reopening plans and more

MHA issues guidelines for 'Unlock 1'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Celtics' Brown, Pacers' Brogdon join Atlanta protest

Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown drove 15 hours from Boston to help lead a peaceful protest in Atlanta on Saturday night, he said on a live stream of his Instagram account. I drove 15 hours to get to Georgia, my community, said Brown, wh...

Vadodara Central Jail inmates contribute in fight against COVID-19

Inmates at the Vadodara Central Jail are stitching face masks, making hand sanitiser and soaps and contributing towards the fight against coronavirus. MN Rathwa, Senior Jailer at the jail said that the Vadodara Central Jail runs such activi...

Clinical trial shows promising new treatment for rare blood cancer

Scientists have found that chemotherapy combined with drug rituximab coupled with treatment for the secondary Central Nervous System CNS problem, shows promising results for patients suffering from a rare subtype of Lymphoma blood cancer. A...

Traffic snarls at Delhi-Gurugram border

Commuters were stuck in a traffic jam at the Delhi-Gurugram border on Sunday morning after the Haryana administration decided to seal the borders in the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus.Police deployed at check posts stopped vehicles...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020