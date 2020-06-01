UK hopes latest EU talks will keep process on track, says PM's spokesman

Britain hopes the latest round of trade talks with the European Union starting on Tuesday will keep the process on track before a high-level meeting later this month, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

"We hope this latest round is constructive and we hope that it will keep the process on track ahead of the high-level meeting later this month," the spokesman told reporters on Monday.

The talks on a free trade deal and future relationship have stalled in recent weeks, with both sides urging the other to find the political will to change their positions.