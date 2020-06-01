Left Menu
UK hopes latest EU talks will keep process on track, says PM's spokesman

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-06-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 18:20 IST
Representative Image

Britain hopes the latest round of trade talks with the European Union starting on Tuesday will keep the process on track before a high-level meeting later this month, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

"We hope this latest round is constructive and we hope that it will keep the process on track ahead of the high-level meeting later this month," the spokesman told reporters on Monday.

The talks on a free trade deal and future relationship have stalled in recent weeks, with both sides urging the other to find the political will to change their positions.

