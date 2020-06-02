Tear gas fired on protesters near White House as Trump speaks

Tear gas fired on protesters near White House as Trump speaksReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-06-2020 04:30 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 04:30 IST
Largely peaceful protesters near the White House were repelled with tear gas and mounted police on Monday as President Donald Trump spoke in the Rose Garden, live televised images showed.
Trump said he was mobilizing all federal resources to suppress protests that have erupted since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis after a police officer pinned him to the ground with a knee on his neck. (Writing by Cynthia Osterman; Editing by Leslie Adler)
