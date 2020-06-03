Trump says did not ask for protesters to be moved before visit to church -Fox News Radio

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he did not ask for protesters to be moved out before he walked to an historic church in Washington that had been partially burned, to pose for photos with a Bible and top aides.

"They didn't use tear gas," Trump told Fox News Radio interview, contradicting reports by a large number of protesters and reporters that tear gas was deployed to move them away from the church. "Now, when I went, I didn't say 'Oh, move them out.' I didn't know who was there."