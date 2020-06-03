BJP youth wing holds virtual meeting of its national executive

With the COVID-19 guidelines ruling out political meetings, the BJP's youth wing on Wednesday organised its national executive meeting of over 250 members through a video conference with senior party leader B L Santhosh stating that the organisation has "reinvented" itself to meet the pandemic's challenges. The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) said in a statement that this is the first of its kind digital 'National Executive Meeting' being organised by the BJP or any other political party since the country went into a lockdown due to COVID-19.

Asserting that the party has reinvented itself, Santhosh, who is BJP's general secretary (organisation), asked BJYM members to spread awareness on the "self-reliant" India campaign launched by the central government. BJYM president and MP Poonam Mahajan said the youth wing will distribute over five lakh sanitizers and masks across India.

"The BJYM will also organise virtual rallies across 739 districts to discuss and publicise six years of good governance of the Modi government," she said, according to a statement. BJP general secretary P Muralidhar Rao also addressed the meeting.