PM's participation in Yoga programme in Leh doubtful: AYUSH Ministry

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2020 16:01 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 16:01 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to take part in an International Yoga Day programme on June 21 in Leh, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, his travel there is doubtful, the AYUSH ministry said on Friday. In March, ministry officials had said that Leh will be the venue for the main event for the International Yoga Day on June 21 and Prime Minister Modi will attend it.

However, asked if the prime minister will participate in any Yoga Day event, AYUSH Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha said no public event will take place. "It is not yet decided, as to whether the prime minister will participate in a programme. Earlier, it was decided that he will go to Leh, but now due to the COVID-19 crisis, it is not yet decided whether he will go to Leh or not," the official said. The main event will be a big event, but it will be digital, he said, adding that the modalities were still being worked out. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's International Yoga Day would be celebrated on digital media platforms and there would be no mass gatherings, the government said.

This year's theme will be 'Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family'. People will be able to join Yoga Day celebrations virtually at 7 am on June 21..

