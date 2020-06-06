Left Menu
Development News Edition

Twitter, Facebook disable Trump video tribute to Floyd over copyright complaint

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-06-2020 03:01 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 02:55 IST
Twitter, Facebook disable Trump video tribute to Floyd over copyright complaint
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Twitter Inc, Facebook Inc and Instagram disabled U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign tribute video to George Floyd on their platforms on Friday, citing copyright complaints. The clip, which shows photos and videos of protest marches and instances of violence in the aftermath of Floyd's death, has Trump speaking in the background.

Floyd's death last week after a fatal encounter with a police officer has led to nationwide protests. In widely circulated video footage, a white officer was seen kneeling on Floyd's neck as the African American gasped for air and repeatedly groaned, "I can't breathe," before passing out. "We respond to valid copyright complaints sent to us by a copyright owner or their authorized representatives," a Twitter representative said.

Facebook, which owns photo and video-sharing network Instagram, said it removed the post after receiving the creator's copyright complaint under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act. "Organizations that use original art shared on Instagram are expected to have the right to do so," it said in a statement.

Twitter has been under fierce scrutiny from the Trump administration since it fact-checked Trump's tweets about unsubstantiated claims of mail-in voting fraud. It also labeled a Trump tweet about protests in Minneapolis as "glorifying violence." Trump has pledged to introduce legislation that may scrap or weaken a law that shields social media companies from liability for content posted by their users.

The three-minute 45-second video was tweeted by his campaign on June 3. It was also uploaded on Trump's YouTube channel and his campaign's Facebook page. The clip has more than 1.4 million views on YouTube and Facebook combined. Youtube's parent Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In the past, Twitter has taken down at least two of Trump's videos that had music from the soundtrack of the Batman movie "The Dark Knight Rises" and Nickelback's "Photograph".

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Dawood Ibrahim, his wife undergoing treatment in Karachi after testing positive for Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

'NO KNEELING': Trump renews criticism of protests during U.S. anthem

President Donald Trump on Friday lobbed barbs at protesters who kneel during the national anthem, after NFL quarterback Drew Brees apologized for remarks he made about the practice. Brees said this week he would never agree with anybody dis...

Texans special teams coordinator Seely retires

Houston Texans special teams coordinator Brad Seely is retiring after 31 seasons as an NFL assistant coach. Seely, 63, was part of three Super Bowl-winning teams -- all with the New England Patriots -- during his NFL tenure.Ive been incredi...

BRIEF-Nike Says Michael Jordan, Jordan Brand Will Be Donating $100 Million To Organizations Dedicated To Ensuring Racial Equality

Nike Inc NIKE SAYS MICHAEL JORDAN, JORDAN BRAND WILL BE DONATING 100 MILLION TO ORGANIZATIONS DEDICATED TO ENSURING RACIAL EQUALITY NIKE SAYS THE 100 MILLION DONATION WILL BE OVER THE NEXT 10 YEARS Source text httpsswoo.sh3eXlmZA Further co...

Fearing violence, France bans George Floyd protests at U.S. Embassy, Eiffel Tower

French police banned demonstrations planned outside the U.S. Embassy and on the lawns near the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Saturday as protests mount around the world over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.The Paris police department sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020