People should beat them with slippers, says Hardik Patel on reports of Cong MLAs joining BJP
People should beat them with slippers, said Congress leader Hardik Patel said while commenting on media reports about some party MLAs joining BJP ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls.ANI | Rajkot (Gujarat) | Updated: 07-06-2020 11:07 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 11:07 IST
People should beat them with slippers, said Congress leader Hardik Patel said while commenting on media reports about some party MLAs joining BJP ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls. "In last one month, BJP was indulged in horse-trading. They spent Rs 140 crore to Rs 150 crore. Had they spent this money to buy ventilators we could have saved some lives. I believe that those people (MLAs) who cheated common people due to their greed of money went there (in BJP). People should beat them up with slippers," Patel told ANI on Saturday.
"Why are they resigning ahead of elections? The Election Commission is also silent despite knowing everything. BJP is trying to secure a majority in Rajya Sabha. We will win two Rajya Sabha seats for sure," he said. Ahead of Rajya Sabha elections which are scheduled to be held on June 19, three Congress MLAs have resigned from the legislature over the last few days.
Following the development, Congress has shifted its MLAs to different resorts in the state and Rajasthan. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajya Sabha
- Congress
- BJP
- Hardik Patel
- Election Commission
- Rajasthan
ALSO READ
H-1B legislations introduced in Congress to give priority to US-educated foreign youths
Lawmakers introduce H-1B legislation in Congress to give priority to US-educated foreign youths
Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh stopped from visiting cyclone-affected areas
Experts at virtual US Congressional briefing urge US to implement USCIRF recommendations
Congress arranges buses for Kerala students stranded in Bhopal