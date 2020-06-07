Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oppn terms AAP govt's decision on Delhi hospitals 'insensitive'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 20:50 IST
Oppn terms AAP govt's decision on Delhi hospitals 'insensitive'

Opposition BJP and Congress on Sunday attacked the AAP government for reserving its hospitals along with private ones for Delhi residents, alleging it was an insensitive move to divert attention from "collapsing" health services and "failures" to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. Expressing apprehension that the hospitals may get swamped by people from other states, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier in the day announced that the hospitals run by the Delhi government and private entities will be restricted to the city dwellers till the rising COVID-19 cases are contained.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said any person, whether from Delhi or outside, should be treated in hospitals of the city. "This decision of the Kejriwal government is insensitive. They are trying to divert attention from the real issues which are failure of the Kejriwal government to tackle the corona pandemic and collapsing healthcare system in Delhi," Gupta charged.

No immediate reaction was available from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party over BJP's charges. Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar alleged it was a diversionary tactics of the AAP government to shift focus from shortage of beds for COVID-19 patients in the national capital.

"There are not enough number of beds for coronavirus patients in Delhi. Kejriwal should tell if his government will deny treatment to large number of people from other states, specially from UP and Bihar, who live in Delhi but do not have any identity or address proof," Kumar said. Delhi BJP chief Gupta said the AAP government has not been able to provide adequate facilities to COVID-19 patients from the city, let alone those from other states.

Announcing the decision of his government, the chief minister said over 90 per cent (of nearly 7.5 lakh people) in Delhi suggested that the hospitals should be reserved for Delhiites till the COVID-19 situation exists. Addressing an online media briefing, Kejriwal said hospitals run by the Centre will have no such restriction, and if people from other states come to the national capital for specific surgeries, they can get medical treatment at private hospitals.

A five-member expert committee has also suggested reserving the Delhi hospitals for the city residents, he said. PTI VIT CK.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden to meet George Floyd's family

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden will travel to Houston on Monday and meet with the family of George Floyd, two weeks after Floyds death in police custody triggered nationwide protests over racial injustice, two senior aides...

Thousands join Rome's first big anti-racism rally

In Romes sprawling Peoples Square, thousands of demonstrators turned out for the citys first major rally against racism. With a great majority wearing masks to protect themselves against the coronavirus, participants listened to speeches fo...

Judges' panel postpones meeting to review functioning of SC

The suspense over the decision on bar bodies including SCBAs demand to resume regular courtroom proceedings in the Supreme Court is likely to continue for the time being as a three-judge panel headed by seniormost judge Justice N V Ramana p...

Turkey says it may expand cooperation with Libya's GNA after conflict ends -Milliyet

Turkey may expand its cooperation with Libyas internationally recognised government with new deals on energy and construction once the countrys conflict is over, presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin was quoted as saying on Sunday. Turkey ba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020