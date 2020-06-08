Left Menu
BJP candidate Nabam Rebia files nomination for RS seat in Arunachal Pradesh

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 08-06-2020 16:40 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 16:40 IST
BJP nominee Nabam Rebia on Monday filed his nomination papers for the lone Rajya Sabha seat in Arunachal Pradesh, election for which will be held on June 19, a senior official at the state election office here said. Rebia, who was nominated by the partys central election committee on Sunday as the candidate for the biennial elections to the Upper House of Parliament, submitted his papers to Assembly Secretary K Habung, who has been appointed as the returning officer by the Election Commission, Joint Chief Electoral Officer D J Bhattacharjee said.

While polling would be held on June 19, if required, the last date of filing nominations has been fixed on June 9 and scrutiny of papers would be held on June 10, Bhattacharjee said. The last date of withdrawal of papers has been fixed on June 12.

The election process should be completed by June 22, the notification said. Rebia, who represented the state in the Rajya Sabha for two consecutive terms from 1996 to 2002 and 2002 to 2008 as a Congress candidate, had also served the state as Speaker and cabinet minister.

He was the Speaker in the Nabam Tuki-led Congress government and later served as the Urban Development, Town Planning, Housing, Urban Local Bodies and Law and Justice minister in BJP-led Pema Khandu government. The Election Commission of India on June 2 had issued notification for holding elections to the lone Rajya Sabha seat in Arunachal Pradesh which will fall vacant on June 23.

Mukut Mithi of the Congress is the incumbent Rajya Sabha MP from the northeast state whose tenure will end on June 23. The 60-member Arunachal Pradesh assembly has 41 BJP MLAs followed by seven Janata Dal United (JDU) members, Congress and National Peoples Party (NPP) four each, Peoples Party of Arunachal 1 and three independents.

The JDU and the NPP are supporting the Pema Khandu- led BJP government..

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Politicians cutting across party lines wish Kejriwal speedy recovery

Cutting across party lines, politicians on Monday wished a speedy recovery to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has quarantined himself after feeling unwell and will undergo the COVID-19 test. Aam Aadmi Party AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanj...

Rupee edges 3 paise higher against US dollar

The rupee on Monday appreciated marginally by three paise to 75.55 provisional against the US dollar amid sustained foreign fund inflows and positive domestic equity market. Forex traders said a weak dollar overseas also helped the rupee, b...

PM Modi ordered air, surgical strikes inside Pakistan; World now realises India will not tolerate any intrusion into its borders: Amit Shah.

PM Modi ordered air, surgical strikes inside Pakistan World now realises India will not tolerate any intrusion into its borders Amit Shah....

Hospital sealed after patient tied to bed over unpaid bills

A Madhya Pradesh-based hospital where an elderly patient was allegedly tied to a bed and not allowed to go home due to non-payment of bills has been sealed, officials said on Monday. Police have also registered an FIR against the management...
