Madhya Pradesh Secretariat became hub of 'dalals' during Cong rule: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Hitting out at the Congress, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday alleged that Madhya Pradesh Secretariat had become a hub of "dalals" (brokers) during the Kamal Nath government's tenure.ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 09-06-2020 10:10 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 10:10 IST
Hitting out at the Congress, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday alleged that Madhya Pradesh Secretariat had become a hub of "dalals" (brokers) during the Kamal Nath government's tenure. "The Madhya Pradesh Secretariat was turned into a hub of 'dalals'. Congress government used to talk about money transactions there every day... The Congress government committed the sin of destroying and ruining the entire state in 15 months," Chouhan told reporters here.
He arrived in Indore for the first time after taking over as the Chief Minister and held a review meeting regarding the COVID-19 situation at Indore District Collector's Office. Responding to verbal attacks on BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Chief Minister said: "Congress is a very strange party. Earlier when Scindia was warning them to fulfil the promise, they said do whatever you want to hit the roads if you want to. Does any party treat its popular leader like this?"
In March, Scindia joined BJP after quitting Congress. Later, 22 Congress MLAs tendered their resignation, paving the way for BJP to form the government in Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)
