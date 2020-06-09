Left Menu
Development News Edition

More jokers in circus called Central govt: Congress to Rajnath

Senior NCP leader and Minorities Affairs Minister Nawab Malik said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had praised the "Mumbai model"amidst the COVID-19 crisis.Mumbai Congress leader Charan Singh Sapra said people are seeing the circus called the Central government which has been insensitive towrds them.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-06-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 16:44 IST
More jokers in circus called Central govt: Congress to Rajnath

Ruling NCP and Congress in Maharashtra on Tuesday hit back at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who had slammed the Shiv Sena-led dispensation over its handling of the COVID-19 situation by calling it a circus. Senior NCP leader and Minorities Affairs Minister Nawab Malik said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had praised the "Mumbai model"amidst the COVID-19 crisis.

Mumbai Congress leader Charan Singh Sapra said people are seeing the circus called the Central government which has been insensitive towrds them. "In this circus, the number of jokers is more," he said. "It is laughable that the government which runs on a ringmaster's hunter is calling a democratically-run government (in Maharashtra) as a circus...It seems Rajnath Singh is sharing his experience (as a minister in the Modi government)," Malik said while referring to the remarks made by Singh on Monday during a virtual rally of BJP workers from Maharashtra.

Sapra wondered if "virtual election rallies" of the BJP amidst the COVID-19 crisis can be called a circus. "At a time when the number of COVID-19 cases have crossed more than one lakh (actual count more than 2.6 lakh as on June 9) in the country, the ruling party is celebrating by organising election rallies. Isn't it a circus? The state government is giving a tough fight to the coronavirus," he said.

The entire country is seeing the circus of the insensitive Central government, and in that circus, the number of jokers is more, Sapra alleged. At 88,528 COVID-19 cases and 3,169 deaths as on June 8, Maharashtra continues to report the maximum number of infections in the country.

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Portugal finance minister Mario Centeno to resign, president says

Portugals Finance Minister Mario Centeno, credited with reversing long-standing austerity policies while also achieving the countrys first budget surplus in 45 years, will resign on June 15, the president said on Tuesday. Centeno, who is al...

More needs to be done to eradicate prejudice in Britain, says PM Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his top ministers on Tuesday that there was more to be done to eradicate prejudice and create opportunity in Britain but society was much less racist than it was before, his spokesman said. The PM said we a...

Former senator shot dead by Taliban in Afghanistan

Kabul Afghanistan, June 9 SputnikANI Former Afghan senator Abdul Wali Ahmadzai has been shot dead by Taliban terrorists in Pol-e Alam, the capital of Afghanistans eastern province of Logar, after being kidnapped, a spokesperson for the prov...

Experienced goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh joins Odisha FC

Odisha FC on Tuesday announced signing of Indian goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh for two years ahead of the seventh edition of the Hero Indian Super League. The 24-year-old custodian has played for Hyderabad FC in the pastKamaljit was a part of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020