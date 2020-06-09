Left Menu
Development News Edition

Deve Gowda files nomination for RS polls from Karnataka

Announcing the decision, Kumaraswamy had said that Gowda decided to contest following the request of Congress President Sonia Gandhi, several national leaders and party legislators, and it was not an easy task to "persuade" him to enter the Rajya Sabha.Speaking to reporters after filing his nomination, Gowda thanked the Congress' central leadership and leaders of several like minded political parties who wanted him to contest and said he would continue to work for strengthening secular forces at the national level.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-06-2020 18:14 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 18:14 IST
Deve Gowda files nomination for RS polls from Karnataka

JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda on Tuesday filed his nomination as the party's candidate for the June 19 Rajya Sabha elections from Karnataka. The former Prime Minister was accompanied by his sons, former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and former Minister H D Revanna, state JD(S) chief H K Kumaraswamy and others, as he filed his papers at the office of the Legislative Assembly Secretary M K Vishalakshi, who is the returning officer for the polls.

JD(S) on Monday had announced that Gowda will be contesting the Rajya Sabha polls. Announcing the decision, Kumaraswamy had said that Gowda decided to contest following the request of Congress President Sonia Gandhi, several national leaders and party legislators, and it was not an easy task to "persuade" him to enter the Rajya Sabha.

Speaking to reporters after filing his nomination, Gowda thanked the Congress' central leadership and leaders of several like minded political parties who wanted him to contest and said he would continue to work for strengthening secular forces at the national level. Detailing the events that led to his filing of nomination, he said Kumaraswamy informed AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal "about the JD(S) legislature party's decision to field me, who in turn wanted me to talk to Sonia Gandhi directly." He said he spoke to her on Sunday and told her that conceding to pressure from his party and respecting her feelings, he would file his papers on June 9.

"She expressed happiness and promised full support," he said, adding that the Left parties, Farooq Abdullah of the National Conference and several other friends too wanted him to contest. Kumaraswamy, speaking to reporters, said Gowda agreed to file his nomination after Sonia Gandhi on Sunday advised him to do so.

Also, several national leaders had insisted that he come to the Rajya Sabha, "considering the given situation in the country." To a question on whether he had spoken to any state Congress leaders, Kumaraswamy said he had not yet done so as the developments had taken place at the behest of the Congress national president. "I thank everyone in the Congress for the support extended, following the instructions from Delhi," he said.

The Congress and JD(S) that ran a coalition government under the leadership of Kumaraswamy had parted ways due to internal bickering and the rout in the Lok Sabha polls, which they faced in alliance. The JD(S), which has 34 seats in the assembly, is not in a position to win a seat in the Rajya Sabha on its own and will need the support from Congress with its surplus votes.

A minimum of 45 votes are required for a candidate to win. If he wins, this will be the second Rajya Sabha entry for 87-year-old Gowda, the first time being in 1996 as the Prime Minister.

Gowda was defeated in Tumkur constituency by BJP's G S Basavaraj by over 13,000 votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. As joint candidate of the then ruling Congress-JDS coalition, Gowda had chosen to contest from Tumkur at the last minute after vacating Hassan-his home turf, to grandson Prajwal Revanna (a current MP).

Election is scheduled on June 19 to fill four Rajya Sabha seats from Karnataka, represented by Rajeev Gowda and B K Hariprasad of the Congress, Prabhakar Kore of the BJP and D Kupendra Reddy of JD(S) that will fall vacant on June 25, with their retirement. Today is the last date for filing nominations.

With BJP not fielding any candidate against Gowda, his election is likely to be unanimous..

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Need more discipline in COVID-19 preventive measures as India enters Unlock1.0 phase: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday chaired the meeting of high-level Group of Ministers GoM on COVID-19 and said that people need to be more disciplined in COVID appropriate behaviour with the country having entered Unlock1.0 ph...

Rankings on June 7 next year to be considered for Olympic qualification: ITF

The ITF on Tuesday announced that it will use the ATP and WTA rankings of June 7, 2021 to finalise the entry list for the tennis events of next years Tokyo Olympics though the criteria to determine the eligibility of athletes remains unchan...

Telugu film industry delegation discusses issues with CM

EDS REMOVING WORDS FROM PARA VI Amaravati, June 9 PTI A delegation of the Telugu film industry, led by veteran actor K Chiranjeevi, held a meeting with the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Tuesday and discuss...

President Ramaphosa offers condolences to families of COVID-19 victims

As the number of COVID-19 infection cases in the country continues to rise, with the national death toll now at 1080, President Cyril Ramaphosa has offered his condolences to the families of COVID-19 victims, who have succumbed to the virus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020