Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mamata Banerjee has failed on all fronts, West Bengal ready for BJP govt: BJP Babul Supriyo

Union Minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo on Tuesday attacked Mamata Banerjee-led government by saying that the government has failed the people of the state on all counts and West Bengal is ready for the BJP government.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2020 18:39 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 18:39 IST
Mamata Banerjee has failed on all fronts, West Bengal ready for BJP govt: BJP Babul Supriyo
Union Minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo speaking to ANI. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo on Tuesday attacked Mamata Banerjee-led government by saying that the government has failed the people of the state on all counts and West Bengal is ready for the BJP government. This comes after Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a virtual West Bengal Jan Samvad rally earlier in the day.

"The rally shows that no matter how far you are from the people you can still connect to them. People of Bengal are ready for the BJP government," Supriyo told ANI. "Bengali people across the world who witnessed the rally of Amit Shah today got to see how Mamata has failed the state and has been absolutely unjust and unfair to the people. The central government has brought many Yojanas and schemes for the betterment of the people but Mamata Banerjee has never allowed implementing them in the state, this shows how unfair she has been to the people," he added.

The BJP leader said that many people across the country have been benefitted by Ayushman Bharat Yojana but "Mamata Banerjee does not allow being implemented in the state." He asserted that funds given by the Centre to West Bengal government do not reach the people.

"Even during the COVID-19 crisis, ruthlessly she has been trying to hide facts and continue to do so. There is unjust even while distributing ration to people. Other states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are running around 1400 trains but in West Bengal, only for a few trains permission has been granted," he said. During the virtual rally, Shah said that West Bengal is the only state where political violence prevails despite democracy consolidating in the entire country.

Shah reiterated how BJP lost 100 of its workers due to political violence in West Bengal. He also paid tribute to the victims of political violence in the state along with that who lost their lives due to COVID-19 and cyclone Amphan. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Need more discipline in COVID-19 preventive measures as India enters Unlock1.0 phase: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday chaired the meeting of high-level Group of Ministers GoM on COVID-19 and said that people need to be more disciplined in COVID appropriate behaviour with the country having entered Unlock1.0 ph...

Rankings on June 7 next year to be considered for Olympic qualification: ITF

The ITF on Tuesday announced that it will use the ATP and WTA rankings of June 7, 2021 to finalise the entry list for the tennis events of next years Tokyo Olympics though the criteria to determine the eligibility of athletes remains unchan...

Telugu film industry delegation discusses issues with CM

EDS REMOVING WORDS FROM PARA VI Amaravati, June 9 PTI A delegation of the Telugu film industry, led by veteran actor K Chiranjeevi, held a meeting with the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Tuesday and discuss...

President Ramaphosa offers condolences to families of COVID-19 victims

As the number of COVID-19 infection cases in the country continues to rise, with the national death toll now at 1080, President Cyril Ramaphosa has offered his condolences to the families of COVID-19 victims, who have succumbed to the virus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020