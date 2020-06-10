Left Menu
BJP's Nabam Rebia all set to be elected unopposed from Arunachal Pradesh

BJP nominee Nabam Rebia is all set to be elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Arunachal Pradesh after his nomination was found to be in order during scrutiny on Wednesday, a senior official of the legislative assembly said.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 10-06-2020 20:27 IST
BJP nominee Nabam Rebia is all set to be elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Arunachal Pradesh after his nomination was found to be in order during scrutiny on Wednesday, a senior official of the legislative assembly said. Rebia, who is the lone candidate for the seat, will be declared elected after the last date for withdrawal of papers on June 12, Returning Officer K Habung said.

The Rajya Sabha poll is slated for June 19 and the election process should be completed by June 22, as per the Election Commission. Rebia had filed his nomination on Monday after the BJP central committee named him as the party candidate on Sunday.

He had represented the northeastern state in Rajya Sabha for two consecutive terms - from 1996 to 2002 and again from 2002 to 2008 as a Congress member - and had also been the speaker and a cabinet minister of Arunachal Pradesh. Mukut Mithi of the Congress is the incumbent Rajya Sabha MP. His tenure will end on June 23.

The 60-member Arunachal Pradesh assembly has 41 BJP MLAs, seven of Janata Dal-United, four each of the Congress and National Peoples Party, one of Peoples Party of Arunachal and three independents. The JD-U and the NPP are supporting the Pema Khandu-led BJP government.

