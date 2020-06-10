Left Menu
Jan Sampark Abhiyan launched by Delhi BJP

Besides the senior party leaders, two workers from each booth are approaching people during the campaign that will last for one month, said Delhi BJP general secretary and convener of the drive Rajesh Bhatia.

Amid surging COVID-19 cases, the Delhi BJP on Wednesday launched its Jan Sampark Abhiyan to highlight the achievements of the Narendra Modi government in the last one year. The top leadership of the party, including Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, national general secretary Anil Jain, national vice presidents Shyam Jaju and Dushyant Gautam, Delhi MPs Manoj Tiwari, Meenakshi, Lekhi, Parvesh Verma and Ramesh Bidhuri, besides other office bearers and MLAs took part in the campaign. Gupta said the campaign was aimed at reaching out to 15 lakh households in the city and take the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and achievements of one year of his government's second term at the Centre.

"The BJP workers believe in action as they did by reaching out to one crore people in the city with food and ration during lockdown. This campaign is not a political activity and we are taking all care in ensuring safety of people," he said. Besides the senior party leaders, two workers from each booth are approaching people during the campaign that will last for one month, said Delhi BJP general secretary and convener of the drive Rajesh Bhatia.

"Everyone who took part in the campaign today wore face masks and hand gloves. Only two leaders and workers together are approaching people at their doorsteps. Even the pamphlets and booklets we are giving to people are being sanitised," Bhatia said. Apart from mentioning about the construction of the Ayodhya Ram temple, the booklets distributed during the campaign also highlights measures, decisions and steps of the Modi government, including abolition of Triple talaq, Citizenship Amendment Act and regularisation of unauthorised colonies in Delhi.

Besides, it also talks about the steps taken by the government for the prevention of COVID-19 outbreak like Aarogya Setu application, Janta curfew, low death rate in India and relief measures like Shramik trains and economic packages during the pandemic. It is the result of Modi's tireless efforts and determination that the country has handled itself well during the pandemic and is moving towards the goal of 'Atamanirbhar Bharat', national general secretary Anil Jain said during the campaign.

