Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mamata contradicting own statement on Corona Express: BJP

A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a virtual rally alleged that she termed the trains ferrying stranded migrant workers back home as "Corona Express", Banerjee denied having said so and insisted the name was given by people to crammed-to-capacity trains."I request the chief minister to think before making any statement," Ghosh said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-06-2020 00:28 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 00:28 IST
Mamata contradicting own statement on Corona Express: BJP

Accusing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of trying to confuse people by contradicting her own statement on calling Shramik Special trains "Corona Express", BJP state president Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday claimed that either she does not think before saying anything or ponders over it after uttering the words. A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a virtual rally alleged that she termed the trains ferrying stranded migrant workers back home as "Corona Express", Banerjee denied having said so and insisted the name was given by people to crammed-to-capacity trains.

"I request the chief minister to think before making any statement," Ghosh said. He claimed that the Trinamool Congress chief had earlier denied setting up of a death audit committee to check whether a COVID-19 patient actually died due to the disease or some other reason.

"Amit Shah's virtual rally on Tuesday has shaken the TMC leadership," the state BJP president said. He also charged the chief minister with making personal attacks against Shah and claimed that state ministers were dishing out unsubstantiated figures about expenses incurred in holding the virtual rallies of Shah.

Ghosh alleged that the TMC government is misusing the police force and punishing able officers, leading to unrest among policemen. The BJP MP also alleged that central government laboratory NICED, which has the best expertise in doing COVID-19 tests, was being deliberately given fewer samples.

He claimed that while NICED has so far tested around 29,500 samples, state-run hospitals SSKM has tested over 32,000 and North Bengal Medical College and Hospital over 39,000 samples. Ghosh alleged that political strife has again started in different parts of West Bengal and factional fights between Trinamool Congress activists are occurring.

"In Coochbehar district, BJP workers were attacked at Mathabhanga and Tufanganj," he said. He claimed that the state government has failed to utilise Rs 834.97 crore given to it by the Centre for constructing village roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

Central funds were not being used in the education sector and water supply projects, the BJP MP alleged..

TRENDING

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Corporations pledge $1.7 billion to address racism, injustice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

White House proposals on police reform being finalized, reduced immunity off table

The White House said on Wednesday it was putting the finishing touches on proposals to reform the police following George Floyds killing while in police custody, but warned that reducing immunity for officers was a non-starter.Speaking at a...

U.S.-Polish Fort Trump project crumbles

Fort Trump appears to have fallen.Polands grand proposal in 2018 to name a military base in honor of Donald Trump, in return for the U.S. president placing a permanent presence there, has crumbled amid disputes over how to fund the deployme...

Motor racing-Wallace to use #BlackLivesMatter livery in NASCAR race

Bubba Wallace, the only African-American driving in the NASCAR Cup Series, will use a BlackLivesMatter livery on his Richard Petty Motorsport Chevrolet for a race at Martinsville Speedway on Wednesday. Following protests over the killing of...

EXCLUSIVE-Lilly COVID-19 treatment could be authorized for use as soon as September -chief scientist

Eli Lilly and Co could have a drug specifically designed to treat COVID-19 authorized for use as early as September if all goes well with either of two antibody therapies it is testing, its chief scientist told Reuters on Wednesday.Lilly is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020