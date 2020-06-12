Left Menu
Development News Edition

Senate Dems urge White House to reinstate pandemic unit

Senate Democrats urged the Trump administration on Thursday to reinstate the White House pandemic unit as a separate office, saying that dissolving it in 2018 slowed the US response to the coronavirus outbreak, which has killed more than 110,000 in the United States Democratic Sens.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-06-2020 00:53 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 00:33 IST
Senate Dems urge White House to reinstate pandemic unit

Senate Democrats urged the Trump administration on Thursday to reinstate the White House pandemic unit as a separate office, saying that dissolving it in 2018 slowed the US response to the coronavirus outbreak, which has killed more than 110,000 in the United States

Democratic Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and Ed Markey of Massachusetts and four colleagues sent Trump a letter saying the coronavirus had highlighted the importance of having a central White House office to set policy and coordinate the government's response to global health crises

The senators cited comments by Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, who told Congress in the spring: "It would be nice if the office was still there." Public health and national security experts criticized the administration's decision in 2018 to eliminate the office, part of the National Security Council at the White House, that was charged with preparing for when a pandemic would hit the nation. The White House said the global health security office was not dismantled but absorbed into another division where similar responsibilities still exist.

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

World Bank approves €25.1m to help Kosovo improve water security

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, what can viewers see next

Senior SAIL official dies of cardiac arrest

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanese protesters shut down roadways with fires as currency collapses

Lebanese cut roadways with burning tyres and rubbish bins across Beirut and other cities on Thursday in renewed protests sparked by a rapid fall in the pound currency and mounting economic hardship. The pound slid to about 5,000 to the doll...

Statistics Canada to start collecting race-based jobs data from July

Statistics Canada will start including details about peoples race in its monthly employment data in a bid to reflect more accurately the harm done by the coronavirus outbreak, the agency said on Thursday. The additional information will fir...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks tumble, safe-haven assets rally on downbeat Fed outlook

Global equity markets fell sharply on Thursday in their worst sell-off since markets crashed in March, while safe-haven assets rose after the Federal Reserves sobering outlook cast doubt on hopes for a V-shaped recovery from the coronavirus...

2 Vande Bharat flights evacuate 362 Indians from Abu Dhabi

Two special flights under Vande Bharat Mission brought back 362 stranded Indians from Abu Dhabi to Trivandrum and Mumbai on Thursday. 2 special flights from Abu Dhabi to Trivandrum Mumbai carried 362 passengers today under the VandeBharatM...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020