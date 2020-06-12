Left Menu
Development News Edition

UAE: Israel's annexation would 'upend' improving Arab ties

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 12-06-2020 14:34 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 14:34 IST
UAE: Israel's annexation would 'upend' improving Arab ties

The United Arab Emirates' ambassador to the U.S. on Friday warned Israel against annexing the Jordan Valley and other parts of the occupied West Bank, saying the move would “upend” Israel's efforts to improve ties with Arab countries. A former Israeli prime minister meanwhile dismissed arguments that Israel must maintain control of the Jordan Valley for security purposes as “nonsense.” UAE envoy Yousef Al Otaiba was among three Arab ambassadors who attended President Donald Trump's January unveiling of his Mideast plan, which allows Israel to annex around 30% of the West Bank and was immediately rejected by the Palestinians.

In an editorial published by Israel's Yediot Aharonot newspaper, Al Otaiba warned that Israel's planned annexation — a process that could begin as soon as July 1 — would “ignite violence and rouse extremists." “It will send shock waves around the region, especially in Jordan whose stability — often taken for granted — benefits the entire region, particularly Israel," Al Otaiba wrote. The UAE, a close and influential U.S. military ally, has been a major focus of Israel's efforts in recent years to improve ties with Gulf Arab countries that share its concerns about Iran.

The two countries have no formal diplomatic ties, but the Emirates have allowed Israeli officials to visit, and the Israeli national anthem was played after an athlete won gold in an Abu Dhabi judo tournament. Israel also has a small mission representing its interests at the International Renewable Energy Agency in Abu Dhabi. Al Otaiba warned that annexation would be a major setback.

“Annexation will certainly and immediately upend Israeli aspirations for improved security, economic and cultural ties with the Arab world and with UAE,” he wrote. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to annex the Jordan Valley, which makes up around a quarter of the West Bank, as well as Israel's far-flung Jewish settlements. That would make it virtually impossible to establish a viable Palestinian state alongside Israel, which is still widely seen as the only way to resolve the conflict.

The Palestinians want a state in the occupied West Bank, Gaza and east Jerusalem, territories seized by Israel in the 1967 war. The Trump plan would give them a limited form of statehood in scattered enclaves surrounded by Israel if they meet a long list of conditions. Arab countries have welcomed the Trump administration's efforts but have rejected the plan itself, reaffirming their support for a two-state solution based on the 1967 lines.

“In the UAE and across much of the Arab world, we would like to believe Israel is an opportunity, not an enemy. We face too many common dangers and see the great potential of warmer ties,” Al Otaiba wrote. “Israel's decision on annexation will be an unmistakable signal of whether it sees it the same way.” Netanyahu has argued that Israel must maintain full control of the Jordan Valley to meet its security needs. Israeli leaders have long expressed fears that withdrawing from the valley could open them up to a future Arab invasion from the east.

But in an interview with an Arab-language media outlet, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert dismissed those concerns as “nonsense.” “We can defend out border without the Jordan Valley, and anyone who says it is important for security is lying to the people,” he said in an interview with Elaph, a private Saudi-owned media outlet based in the U.K. Olmert, who came close to reaching a peace deal with the Palestinians before stepping down in 2009 to face corruption charges, told Elaph he had reached an agreement with King Abdullah II of Jordan to deploy NATO peacekeepers along the border after an Israeli withdrawal.

Olmert is a harsh critic of Netanyahu, who succeeded him. There have been no substantive peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians since Olmert left office..

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Four killed and "many injured" in blast in Kabul mosque - Ministry of Interior

A blast in a Kabul mosque during Friday prayers killed at least four people and wounded many more, Afghanistans interior ministry said on Friday. Explosives placed inside the Shir Shah-E-Suri Mosque exploded during Friday prayers, said a Mi...

Mahindra reports net loss of Rs 3,255 cr in Q4

Mahindra Mahindra MM on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 3,255.02 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2020. The company along with Mahindra Vehicle Manufacturers Ltd MVML had posted a net profit of Rs 969.25 crore for the...

SC allows Tamil Nadu to find means to sell liquor through online or physical outlets

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the Tamil Nadu government to find out ways and means to sell liquor, whether online or at physical outlets in the state. A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan, said it is not for a co...

DNA of openness and tolerance that India, US were known for has disappeared: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the DNA of openness and tolerance that India and the US were known for has disappeared, and those creating divisions and weakening their country are now claiming to be nationalists. He also attack...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020