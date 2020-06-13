Left Menu
Development News Edition

Facebook fires employee who protested inaction on Trump posts

Brandon Dail, a user interface engineer in Seattle, wrote on Twitter that he was dismissed for publicly scolding a colleague who had refused to include a statement of support for the Black Lives Matter movement on developer documents he was publishing. Dail sent the tweet a day after joining dozens of employees, including the six other engineers on his team, in abandoning their desks and tweeting objections to Zuckerberg's handling of Trump's posts in a rare protest at the social media company.

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2020 06:07 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 06:07 IST
Facebook fires employee who protested inaction on Trump posts

Facebook Inc fired an employee who had criticized Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg's decision not to take action against inflammatory posts by U.S. President Donald Trump this month, citing his tweet challenging a colleague's silence on the issue. Brandon Dail, a user interface engineer in Seattle, wrote on Twitter that he was dismissed for publicly scolding a colleague who had refused to include a statement of support for the Black Lives Matter movement on developer documents he was publishing.

Dail sent the tweet a day after joining dozens of employees, including the six other engineers on his team, in abandoning their desks and tweeting objections to Zuckerberg's handling of Trump's posts in a rare protest at the social media company. "Intentionally not making a statement is already political," Dail wrote in the tweet, sent on June 2. He said on Friday that he stood by what he wrote.

Facebook confirmed Dail's characterization of his dismissal, but declined to provide additional information. The company said during the walkout that participating employees would not face retaliation. Dail did not respond to a request for comment.

Trump's posts which prompted the staff outcry included the racially charged phrase "when the looting starts, the shooting starts" in reference to demonstrations against racism and police brutality held after the May 25 killing of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis. Twitter affixed a warning label to the same post, saying it glorified violence. Facebook opted to leave the post untouched.

Zuckerberg defended his decision at a tense all-hands meeting with employees that week. During the meeting, Dail tweeted that it was "crystal clear today that leadership refuses to stand with us." Dail again voiced objections this week after both Facebook and Twitter declined to take action against a Trump post that contained an unsubstantiated conspiracy theory about Martin Gugino, a 75-year-old protester who was critically injured by police in Buffalo, New York.

"Trump's attack on Martin Gugino is despicable and a clear violation Facebook's anti-harassment rules. It's again extremely disappointing that we (and Twitter) haven't removed it," he said. Internal dissent is often encouraged at Silicon Valley tech giants, but the companies have been accused of penalizing workers who organise and air complaints publicly.

Alphabet's Google fired at least five workplace activists late last year, while Amazon dismissed critics of its warehouse conditions during the coronavirus pandemic. Both companies denied firing employees for speaking out.

TRENDING

Trump considering suspending H1B, other visas: report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will return, what’re the possibilities, get other updates

NZ signs digital economy partnership agreement with Chile and Singapore

Entertainment News Roundup: Comcast, media mogul Byron Allen reach carriage deal; Los Angeles movie theaters fail to get green light to reopen and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

China reports 11 new confirmed, 7 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases for June 12

China reported 11 new COVID-19 cases and seven asymptomatic cases for June 12, the national health authority said on Saturday. The National Health Commission NHC said in a statement that five of the new confirmed patients were so-called imp...

To justify excess against Hong Kongers, pro-China police blame youngsters for committing crimes under shadow of protest

In a bid to justify its aggressive tactics towards pro-democracy demonstrators, the pro-China Hong Kong police are now accusing young Hong Kongers of committing crimes under the shadow of unrest. Commissioner of police of the Hong Kong Spec...

Tirupati Govinda Raja Swami temple shut after TTD employee tests COVID-19 positive

An employee of the Tirupati Govinda Raja Swami temple here has tested positive for COVID-19, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams TTD confirmed. As a result, devotees will not be allowed for darsanams for two days inside the temple. The templ...

22 migrant workers from J-K arrive at Delhi's Airport

Twenty-two migrant labourers, who were stuck in Jammu and Kashmir due to lockdown, arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here on Friday. All of them looked visibly happy that they would soon reach their homes in their respectiv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020