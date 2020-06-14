BJP slams Puducherry govt for COVID-19 spread
PTI | Puduch | Updated: 14-06-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 19:12 IST
BJP in Puducherry on Sunday alleged the rise in COVID-19 cases in the union territory was due to 'slackness' in implementing measures to curb the virus and demanded that the government convene an-all party meet to discuss the situation. There was no checking of vehicles coming into the UT from neighbouring Tamil Nadu and more particularly from `hotspots` and this was contributing to the spread of the disease, local party unit President V Saminathan said in a statement here.
He said the government should convene immediate a joint meeting of leaders of political parties to enlist their views on measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic. Puducherry has reported four deaths due to COVID-19 while the number of positive cases which has been on the increase in recent days stood at 194 as of Sunday.
