Left Menu
Development News Edition

France wants talks over 'aggressive' Turkish posture in Libya

France wants talks with NATO allies to discuss Turkey's increasingly "aggressive" and "unacceptable" role in Libya, a French presidential official said on Monday, underscoring increased tensions between Ankara and Paris.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 15-06-2020 21:31 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 21:14 IST
France wants talks over 'aggressive' Turkish posture in Libya
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

France wants talks with NATO allies to discuss Turkey's increasingly "aggressive" and "unacceptable" role in Libya, a French presidential official said on Monday, underscoring increased tensions between Ankara and Paris. The comments came after Turkey, which backs the internationally recognized government in Tripoli, cemented a foothold in the country helping repel an assault on Tripoli by the Libyan National Army (LNA) of eastern commander Khalifa Haftar, who is backed by the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Russia.

Paris has been accused of supporting Haftar politically, having previously provided him with military assistance to fight Islamist militants. France denies backing Haftar but has repeatedly pointed the finger at Turkey while stopping short of castigating Haftar's allies. Speaking to Reuters on Monday, a French presidential official accused NATO ally Turkey of violating a U.N. arms embargo and raising its naval presence off the coast of Libya.

"These interferences are becoming very problematic and despite our efforts, the situation is getting bogged down. This increasingly aggressive posture is not acceptable," the official said. "Turkey is supposed to be a NATO partner so this cannot continue."

When asked what Paris had in mind, the official said there would be talks in the coming days with Turkey and other NATO partners to discuss the situation. NATO defense ministers hold talks later this week.

Ties between Turkey and France are already strained on a number of issues ranging from Syria to oil exploration in the Eastern Mediterranean. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan earlier this month said France's support for Haftar had "really upset" him.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

World News Roundup: Putin says Russia will be able to counter hypersonic weapons; Pride events kick off in Shanghai with city-run and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

178 COVID-19 patients die in Maharashtra, highest single-day toll

Maharashtra on Monday witnessed 178 deaths due to COVID-19, highest in a day. In a health bulletin, Maharashtra health department said that a total of 2,786 COVID-19 cases were reported in the state today.Highest single-day spike of 178 dea...

Another TRS MLA tests positive for COVID-19 in Telangana

Another ruling TRS MLA tested positive for COVID-19 in Telangana on Monday, taking the number of party legislatorsinfected by the virus to three. The MLA had mingled with the legislator who was found positive earlier, TRS sources said.Last ...

SC says no sale & registration of BS-IV vehicles will be permitted, pulls up automobile dealers assn for violating order

The Supreme Court on Monday made it clear that no sale and registration of BS-IV vehicles will be permitted in the country as it pulled up the Automobile Dealers association for violating its order that had given some limited relaxation. A ...

SAP online customer event off to rocky start as site crashes

SAPs biggest customer event, Sapphire Now, got off to a rocky start on Monday as the site hosting this years reimagined event, held online due to the coronavirus pandemic, crashed.It was hardly an advertisement for Europes most valuable tec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020