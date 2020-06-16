Maha: Ex-dy mayor asks authorities to make new COVID-19 centre functional

Former deputy mayor Pramod Rathod of the BJP has written to divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar asking him to begin operations at the new COVID-19 facility in Chikalthana MIDC of Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, an official said on Tuesday. The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) has set up a 280-bed facility, which was handed over to the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation on June 12 during a virtual meeting held by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Rathod has alleged that the opening ceremony of the facility, which was set up in a month's time, was done in a hurry and the work at the care centre was still incomplete, an official release here stated. The BJP leader further claimed that the rise in number of infections in the district has led to a shortage of beds in government as well as private hospitals and the COVID-19 facility at Chikalthana MICD should begin operations immediately.