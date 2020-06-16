Left Menu
'Saamana' editorial sends wrong message about Congress: Thorat

The Congress, which is one of the ruling parties in the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government, on Tuesday said the editorial published in daily 'Saamana' is based on "incomplete information" and sends out a wrong message about the party.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-06-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 14:49 IST
The editorial has equated the Congress with an "old creaking cot", saying there are more murmurs of resentment in that party.

"There are many in the party (Congress) who can change sides. This is the reason why murmurs are being felt. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray should be prepared to tolerate such murmurs in the alliance," the Shiv Sena mouthpiece said. Ahead of a meeting of Congress leaders with Thackeray, state Congress president and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat told reporters on Tuesday that his party wants to discuss issues concerning people and not bureaucratic transfers with the chief minister.

"The chief minister is the head of the alliance and the government. When the hears us out, he too will be satisfied. The 'Saamana' should write another editorial. Today's piece is based on incomplete information which sends out a wrong message about us. We are with the MVA," he said.

Replying to questions about 'Saamana' suggesting that upcoming nominations to the Legislative Council from Governor's quota be based on the proportion of numbers of each party in the Assembly, Thorat said allocation of ministries had been done on that basis. Senior Congress leaders like Thorat and his ministerial colleague Ashok Chavan had spoken about resentment in the Congress.

Chavan had reportedly said that there was a growing feeling among Congress leaders and ministers that the party wasn't getting its due as a partner. Nominations for a total of 12 seats, which will be up for grabs in the state Legislative Council, seems to have emerged as a fresh trigger for resentment in the Congress.

Senior Congress leaders have been reportedly insisting that the three parties (the Congress, the Sena and the NCP) get one-third share--4 nominations per party..

