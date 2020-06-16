Away till now, Rajasthan minister turns up at Jaipur hotel to discuss 'people's issues'
Rajasthan Food and Civil Supplies Minister Ramesh Meena who had till now stayed away from the hotel where Congress MLAs are kept to thwart an alleged poaching bid by the BJP appeared there on Tuesday, saying he wanted to discuss 'people's issues'.Meena said he has got assurance that the party will look into his demands.PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-06-2020 23:29 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 23:06 IST
Rajasthan Food and Civil Supplies Minister Ramesh Meena who had till now stayed away from the hotel where Congress MLAs are kept to thwart an alleged poaching bid by the BJP appeared there on Tuesday, saying he wanted to discuss 'people's issues'. The minister said he had "some problems connected with people" which he has conveyed to the party leaders. Meena said he has got assurance that the party will look into his demands. "I will tell you once the result is out," he said, when asked about the demands. When asked about the allegations that his party MLAs have been approached by the BJP to topple the state government, Meena, who is a Congress MLA from Sapotra of Karauli district, said he "was not aware of any such thing"
On Monday, AICC general secretary Avinash Pande had said Meena was away due to some personal reasons and he has assured the party full support.
