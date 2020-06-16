Left Menu
Development News Edition

German minister, on Trump's troop pullout plan, says security not a commodity

Security is not a commodity to be traded, German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said on Tuesday in reaction to U.S. President Donald Trump's plans to cut the number of U.S. troops in Germany. On Monday, Trump accused Germany of being "delinquent" in its payments to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and vowed to stick with the troop withdrawal plan unless Berlin changed course.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 17-06-2020 00:06 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 23:48 IST
German minister, on Trump's troop pullout plan, says security not a commodity
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Security is not a commodity to be traded, German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said on Tuesday in reaction to U.S. President Donald Trump's plans to cut the number of U.S. troops in Germany.

On Monday, Trump accused Germany of being "delinquent" in its payments to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and vowed to stick with the troop withdrawal plan unless Berlin changed course. NATO in 2014 set a target that each of its 30 members should spend 2% of GDP on defense. Most, including Germany, do not.

"NATO is not a trade organization, and security is not a commodity," Kramp-Karrenbauer said during a discussion at the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung in Berlin. "NATO is founded on solidarity, on trust. And it is based on common values and common interests."

The reduction of about 9,500 troops to 25,000 would be a remarkable rebuke to one of Washington's closest strategic and trading partners and could erode faith in one of the pillars of post-World War Two European security: that U.S. forces would defend fellow NATO members against any Russian attack. Trump's remarks on Monday were the first official U.S. confirmation of the planned troop cut, which was first reported by the Wall Street Journal and later confirmed to Reuters by a senior U.S. official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

That official said it stemmed from months of work by the U.S. military and had nothing to do with tensions between Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who thwarted his plan to host an in-person Group of Seven (G7) summit. A second senior administration official said the 9,500 troops would be sent elsewhere, some to Poland - closer geographically to Russia, some to other allied countries, while some would return home.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

Ashoka Buildcon Q4 PAT up 68 pc at Rs 164 cr

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

UN alarmed about detention, abuse of Egyptians in Libya

The United Nations raised the alarm Tuesday about the detention and mistreatment of a large group of Egyptian citizens in Libya, in possible violation of international law. Graphic footage has surfaced on social media in recent days that pu...

Weekly coronavirus death toll in French nursing homes doubles to 73

The number of people who died from coronavirus infection in France rose by 111 to 29,547 on Tuesday with the health ministry including weekly data for the death toll in nursing homes.The number of people who died in hospitals increased by 3...

Taj Mansingh Hotel to be converted into COVID facility; Delhi cases cross 44000, death toll 1,837

The five-star Taj Mansingh and another hotel will be converted into COVID-19 facilities as the Delhi government on Tuesday ramped up its efforts to augment beds for patients amid a spike in infections. With 1,859 fresh infections, the total...

Wedding postponed after two relatives of groom test COVID-19 positive in Patiala

A wedding in Punjabs Patiala was postponed after two relatives of the grooms family tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Tuesday. The wedding was to be held at Ghuman Nagar in Patiala on Tuesday, they said.Two of the five memb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020