McConnell says Democrats' policing bill 'going nowhere' in U.S. Senate
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday a police reform bill put forward by House Democrats would not succeed in the Republican-led Senate. "The House version is going nowhere in the Senate," McConnell told reporters."It's basically typical Democratic overreach to try to control everything in Washington.We have no interest in that," he said.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-06-2020 00:31 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 00:10 IST
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday a police reform bill put forward by House Democrats would not succeed in the Republican-led Senate.
"The House version is going nowhere in the Senate," McConnell told reporters. "It's basically typical Democratic overreach to try to control everything in Washington. We have no interest in that," he said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Senate
- House
- McConnell
- Republican
- Washington
- Democratic
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Police fire rubber bullets, tear gas to disperse peaceful protest near White House
Emissions Trading Scheme ready to cut NZ's greenhouse gas pollution
Police fire rubber bullets, tear gas to disperse peaceful protest near White House
Police fire rubber bullets, tear gas to disperse peaceful protest near White House
UK house prices fall by most since 2009 as COVID hits- Nationwide