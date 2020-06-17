Left Menu
McConnell says Democrats' policing bill 'going nowhere' in U.S. Senate

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday a police reform bill put forward by House Democrats would not succeed in the Republican-led Senate. "The House version is going nowhere in the Senate," McConnell told reporters."It's basically typical Democratic overreach to try to control everything in Washington.We have no interest in that," he said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-06-2020 00:31 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 00:10 IST
