Left Menu
Development News Edition

Washington DC faces House vote to become the 51st state

Democrats controlling the House have slated a vote next week to make the District of Columbia the 51st state, an issue that they say has become far more important in the aftermath of protests for racial justice in both Washington and across the nation.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-06-2020 20:46 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 20:30 IST
Washington DC faces House vote to become the 51st state
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Democrats controlling the House have slated a vote next week to make the District of Columbia the 51st state, an issue that they say has become far more important in the aftermath of protests for racial justice in both Washington and across the nation. Next Friday's vote, if successful, would pass a D.C. statehood bill for the first time in the House, but the legislation faces insurmountable opposition in the GOP-controlled Senate. It comes even as the COVID-19 pandemic has forced delays in the consideration of most other legislation. More than enough lawmakers are officially backing the bill for it to pass. In 1993, the Democratic-controlled Congress defeated a D.C. statehood bill by an almost 2-1 margin.

But the much-criticised administration move to use federal forces to clear Lafayette Square near the White House of peaceful protesters to enable President Donald Trump to trumpet his law and order credentials in a photo op two weeks ago prompted Democratic leaders to schedule the vote. "We both agreed this was an appropriate time to bring a bill forward to show respect for the citizens of the District of Columbia," said Majority Leader Steny Hoyer. "There shouldn't be troops from other states in Washington, D.C.," said Mayor Muriel Bowser, who presented Hoyer on Tuesday with a U.S. Flag bearing 51 stars. "There shouldn't be federal forces advancing against Americans, and there very definitely shouldn't be soldiers stationed around our city waiting for the go to attack Americans in a local policing matter." A plurality of the District of Columbia is African American and the city is overwhelmingly Democratic. Trump said last month that "D.C. will never be a state" because it would likely mean two more Democratic senators. "No, thank you. That'll never happen," he told the New York Post.

But Hoyer said the rights of D.C. residents should transcend political calculations. "This is not about politics. If it is, then we demean our democracy," he said. "This is about who we are as a country." Bowser pointed out that D.C. taxpayers get no voting representatives in Congress despite contributing more in federal taxes on a per person basis than many states. The nation's capital, with just over 700,000 residents, has a larger population than Vermont and Wyoming.

Bowser said recent events have focused national attention on the plight of Washington, D.C. Earlier this year, when Congress passed the CARES Act stimulus package, Washington, D.C., was classified as a territory rather than a state — a distinction that cost Washington more than $700 million in federal coronavirus relief funding. All District laws are subject to review by a congressional committee, which can veto them or alter them by attaching riders to federal appropriations bills. During GOP control of Congress, conservatives have sought, mostly unsuccessfully, to restrict some of the city's liberal initiatives such as needle exchanges for drug users and abortions under its Medicaid program.

Most recently, a 2014 ballot initiative to legalize recreational marijuana use passed overwhelmingly. But Congress stepped in and essentially vetoed the initiative by prohibiting the District government from spending any funds or resources on developing a regulatory or taxation system for marijuana sales. Bowser said Trump's actions during the protests "violated our principles of Americans being able to peacefully protest and it violated our principles of local autonomy." As a result, Bowser said her office is now fielding unprecedented interest in the issue from around the country. She was recently interviewed on "The Late Late Show" where host James Cordon said he had only just learned that the district has no senators and only one non-voting delegate in the House of Representatives.

"A lot of Americans are in that place," Bowser said. "When Americans know about the issue of D.C. statehood, they support D.C. statehood." Hoyer acknowledged that the bill faces stiff opposition in the Republican-controlled Senate and called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-KY., to take the measure seriously. "I hope that Senator McConnell cares enough about our democracy to allow a vote on this bill in the United States Senate," Hoyer said. "Politics is not the issue. It's democracy that's the issue."

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

French watchdog warns against COVID-19 smart surveillance

The use of a new range of surveillance cameras to check adherence to rules in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak risks undermining the fabric of democracy, Frances data privacy watchdog CNIL said on Wednesday. Known in Europe for be...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks seesaw as rising coronavirus cases offset recovery hopes

Equity markets around the world seesawed on Wednesday as the prior days rally on economic and vaccine hopes faded, while fresh coronavirus outbreaks and rising geopolitical tensions in Asia boosted demand for the dollar and safe-haven debt....

Spain to trial coronavirus tracing app on holiday island

Spain will trial a new smartphone app aimed at helping to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus on one of the Canary Islands, authorities said on Wednesday.Europes latest scheme using Bluetooth technology to log contacts between people a...

French prosecutors request four-year jail sentence for Lamine Diack

French financial prosecutors on Wednesday asked for a four-year jail sentence for Lamine Diack, former head of world athletics, on trial for corruption, money laundering and breach of trust.Prosecutors allege that Diack solicited bribes tot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020