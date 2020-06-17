Left Menu
Senate GOP to propose policing changes in 'Justice Act'

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-06-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 20:50 IST
Senate GOP to propose policing changes in 'Justice Act'

Senate Republicans are proposing changes to police procedures and accountability with an enhanced use-of-force database, restrictions on chokeholds, and new commissions to study law enforcement and race, according to a draft obtained by The Associated Press. The "Justice Act" is the most ambitious GOP policing proposal in years, a direct response to the massive public protests over the death of George Floyd and other black Americans.

The package is set to be introduced Wednesday by Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, the GOP's lone black Republican, and a task force of GOP senators assembled by Republican leadership. The 106-page bill is not as sweeping as a Democratic proposal, which is set for a House vote next week, but it shows how swiftly the national debate has been transformed as Republicans embrace a new priority in an election year.

The GOP legislation would beef up requirements for law enforcement to compile use of force reports under a new George Floyd and Walter Scott Notification Act, named for the Minnesota father whose May 25 death sparked worldwide protests over police violence, and Scott, the South Carolina man shot by police after a traffic stop in 2015, no relation to the senator. It would also establish the Breonna Taylor Notification Act to track "no-knock" warrants. Such warrants used to be rare, but the 26-year-old was killed after police in Kentucky used a no-knock warrant to enter her Louisville home.

To focus on ending chokeholds, it encourages agencies to do away with the practice or risk losing federal funds. Many big city departments have long stopped their use. It also provides funding for training to "de-escalate" situations and establish a "duty to intervene" protocol to prevent excessive force. "We wanted to make sure that we listened to everyone because there is the false dichotomy, this binary choice between law enforcement and communities of color, and that's just a false choice," Scott said Wednesday on "Fox & Friends." "You can actually serve America and bring the two groups together." As the contours of the package emerged in recent days, Democrats panned it as insufficient, as their own bill takes a more direct approach to changing federal misconduct laws and holding individual officers legally responsible for incidents.

But the GOP effort seeks to reach across the aisle to Democrats in several ways. It includes one long-sought bill to make lynching a federal hate crime and another to launch a study of the social status of black men and boys that has been touted by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

