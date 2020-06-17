Manipur: 3 legislators resign from BJP, join Congress
Subhashchandra Singh, TT Haokip and Samuel Jendai resigned as BJP MLAs and joined Congress on Wednesday.ANI | Imphal (Manipur) | Updated: 17-06-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 21:55 IST
Subhashchandra Singh, TT Haokip and Samuel Jendai resigned as BJP MLAs and joined Congress on Wednesday.
Y Joykumar Singh, N. Kayisii, L Jayanta Kumar Singh and Letpao Haokip of the National People's Party (NPP) resigned from ministerial posts.
TMC's T Robindro Singh and Independent MLA Shahabuddin withdraw their support to BJP. (ANI)
