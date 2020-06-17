BJP workers hold protest against China at India Gate

BJP workers held a protest against China here on Wednesday over the Galwan Valley face-off in which 20 Indian Army personnel were martyred on June 15. The protestors chanted the the slogan, "Bharat mata ki jai, Vande Mataram." They were also carrying banners that read: "We support the Indian Army!"

The violent clash started on late evening and night of June 15 in Ladakh's Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, India had said on Tuesday. Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in the violent face-off with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley on Monday.

Indian intercepts revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent clash. (ANI)