Left Menu
Development News Edition

President Trump says police treated unfairly

"They are going to have to find out.It's up to Justice right now.It's going to be up to Justice.I hope he gets a fair shake because police have not been treated fairly in our country.They have not been treated fairly,” he said.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-06-2020 13:17 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 13:01 IST
President Trump says police treated unfairly
US President Donald Trump (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump weighed in on the shooting of Rashard Brooks and the Atlanta police officer charged Wednesday with felony murder during an interview on Fox News

Trump said "you can't resist a police officer" and said he heard an explanation from Garrett Rolfe's lawyer that the officer heard a sound like a gunshot and saw a flash in front of him

"I don't know that I would have necessarily believed that, but I will tell you, that's a very interesting thing and maybe that's so," Trump said. "They are going to have to find out. It's up to Justice right now. It's going to be up to Justice. I hope he gets a fair shake because police have not been treated fairly in our country. They have not been treated fairly," he said.

TRENDING

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

ICICI Prudential declares 15 pc more bonus at Rs 788 cr

Leading private sector life insurer ICICI Prudential has announced a 15 per cent higher bonus payout in FY2019-20, totalling Rs 788 crore. This is the 14th consecutive year of bonus payout by the insurer to its policyholders, and the curren...

Soccer-Chelsea reach agreement to sign Werner from Leipzig - club statement

Chelsea have reached an agreement with RB Leipzig to sign striker Timo Werner, who is set to join the English side in July, the Premier League club announced on Thursday. Werner, 24, will remain at Leipzig until the end of the Bundesliga se...

Trump asked China to help him win in 2020, offered 'favors to dictators,' Bolton says

In a withering behind-the-scenes portrayal, President Donald Trumps former national security adviser John Bolton accused him of sweeping misdeeds that included explicitly seeking Chinese President Xi Jinpings help to win re-election. Bolton...

Nepal's Upper House endorses proposal seeking to update new map

Nepals Upper House on Thursday endorsed the New Map Amendment Bill Coat of Arms unanimously. A total of 57 lawmakers voted in support while none voted against, or abstained. The new bill proposes a change in the map of Nepal to include part...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020