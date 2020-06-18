President Trump says police treated unfairly
"They are going to have to find out.It's up to Justice right now.It's going to be up to Justice.I hope he gets a fair shake because police have not been treated fairly in our country.They have not been treated fairly," he said.
President Donald Trump weighed in on the shooting of Rashard Brooks and the Atlanta police officer charged Wednesday with felony murder during an interview on Fox News
Trump said "you can't resist a police officer" and said he heard an explanation from Garrett Rolfe's lawyer that the officer heard a sound like a gunshot and saw a flash in front of him
"I don't know that I would have necessarily believed that, but I will tell you, that's a very interesting thing and maybe that's so," Trump said. "They are going to have to find out. It's up to Justice right now. It's going to be up to Justice. I hope he gets a fair shake because police have not been treated fairly in our country. They have not been treated fairly," he said.
